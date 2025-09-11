Women's health company Diana Health raises $55M to expand

Diana Health, a network of women’s health practices working with hospitals, has raised $55 million to expand its model of whole-person care.

The series C round was led by HealthQuest Capital and joined by previous investors Norwest, .406 Ventures, LRVHealth and AlleyCorp. The company will use the funding to scale its physical footprint, deepen its clinical programming and enhance its digital platform. Diana has raised $101 million to date.

As part of the round, Diana named Witney McKiernan, principal at HealthQuest Capital, and Neel Shah, M.D., chief medical officer of Maven Clinic, to its board of directors.

"We invested because Diana Health aligns clinicians and hospitals around clear goals, measurable outcomes, and durable maternity and women’s programs—historically difficult to sustain and scale,” McKiernan told Fierce Healthcare.

Diana, launched in 2020, codesigns and operates women’s health programs with hospitals either within existing labor and delivery units or outpatient clinics. Today, it works with nine hospital partners across Tennessee, Florida and Texas. Its model pairs certified nurse-midwives with OB-GYNs and mental health and wellness professionals. Diana takes all major commercial payers and Medicaid.

Diana enables longer appointment times and wraparound support like nutritional counseling and mental health services, caring for more 80,000 annually. In the outpatient setting, Diana clinics offer services spanning sexual health, pre-conception and pregnancy; gynecological conditions like PCOS and endometriosis; plus nutrition, perimenopause and menopause.

In inpatient care, Diana staffs hospitals with certified nurse-midwives and OBs to support labor and delivery. The goal with midwives is to lower C-section rates and improve other health outcomes. The U.S. has the worst maternal health outcomes of the developed world.

“It is by improving the quality of the patient experience, improving the quality of care, that ultimately those hospitals can build lasting programs by earning women’s trust and loyalty over time,” Kate Condliffe, Diana Health's co-founder and CEO, told Fierce Healthcare in an exclusive advance interview.

“When midwives are at the center of care, families are healthier and communities thrive,” Maven Clinic's Shah said in an announcement. “Diana Health is showing that by elevating the midwifery model, health systems can deliver care that is evidence-driven, deeply relational, and aligned with what women truly want and need.”

Diana also offers a custom-built patient app that integrates with its EHR AthenaHealth to support women throughout their care journey. The app offers educational tools, encourages goal setting and helps keep women engaged between visits—including via telehealth.

Diana plans to use the latest capital to invest further in AI—it already uses Ambience Healthcare’s automated scribe. It also plans to enhance the insights it surfaces for providers on its platform.

Diana measures success in a variety of ways. Its Net Promoter Score is in the mid-80s, according to Condliffe. Diana also measures the provider experience, including voluntary turnover rate and provider satisfaction. And a robust governance system tracks perinatal indicators, including C-section rates, preterm births, NICU admissions, and rates of postpartum hemorrhage and unexpected newborn complications.

“We’ve seen dramatic improvements against all of those,” Condliffe said, adding the outcomes are at parity between its Medicaid and commercial populations.