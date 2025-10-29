As Teladoc Health's Q3 revenue falls 2%, company eyes AI future for virtual care

In Teladoc Health's third-quarter 2025 financial results, released Wednesday, the company reported falling U.S. revenue along with an uptick in its international business.

The telehealth giant reported $626.4 million in third-quarter revenue, down 2% year-over-year, and a $49.5 million loss, or a loss of 28 cents per share, for the quarter that ended Sept. 30.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was down 16% year-over-year, to $69.9 million. The company reported a $12.1 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the value of the integrated care business at the time of acquiring Australian company Telecare.

BetterHelp, the company’s tele-mental health offering, is in a steady state of decline. For yet another quarter, the online therapy’s revenue fell, this time by 8%. This year, BetterHelp has posted total revenue losses of 9% in Q2 2025 and 11% in Q1.

The integrated care segment showed slow, but positive, growth in Q3, with total revenue inching upwards 2% year-over-year.

The company's revenue for the nine months ending Sept. 30 is down 2% compared to last year, $1.89 billion from $1.92 billion in 2024. Teladoc has shrunk its losses from a hefty loss of $952 million this time last year to $175 million reported for the first nine months of 2025.

Chief Financial Officer Mala Murthy announced she is leaving the company to pursue an opportunity outside of healthcare. Murthy has been the financial head of the company since 2019, and she supported the transition between former CEO Jason Gorevic and Chuck Divita, who has now led the company as CEO for over a year.

On October 14, Teladoc announced a new AI solution for detecting workplace violence. The solution leverages Teladoc’s video and audio equipment in hospital rooms to scan for early warning signs of aggression against clinicians and staff. The solution can then notify appropriate teams to dispatch support, rather than the clinician in the room relying on a panic button.

At the HLTH 2025 conference in Las Vegas last week, Teladoc’s Tim Wright, SVP of Partnerships, and Dave Ross, its new Chief Technology Officer, said Teladoc’s AI strategy is to create novel solutions leveraging its existing technology in healthcare settings.

Teladoc’s first big AI project was launched in 2024 to predict the fall risk of hospitalized patients. Like the workplace violence detector, the fall risk solution analyzes body movements, like a patient leaning to get a glass of water.

Wright and Ross explained that Teladoc has an advantage in the market for scaling its AI solutions because of the large number of customers it already has.

“We're creating technology for the health system providers and care teams to deliver care virtually,” Wright said of the company’s Hospital and Health System business. “So that whole business for the last two decades has been about leveraging virtual care to redesign care to make it more accessible, to deliver new models of care … more efficient care, less expensive care, or higher quality care.”

He continued: “Now, we really think the next frontier for that business is you use virtual care to transform access. You use AI to transform the capability of the players. You're fundamentally changing what the different people can contribute.”

Ross left Health Catalyst to join Teladoc Health as CTO roughly three weeks ago.

“Are we going to become an AI-first company?” Ross asked rhetorically. “I think that depends on your perspective of what that means. Is AI on a lock for us? Absolutely. Is it more than just efficiency? Yes, absolutely. It's about giving people superpowers, and that includes the patients, their families, the caregivers around them, and yes, providers. And we employ lots and lots of providers, so that's important too.”