Quantum Health launches new pharmacy navigation solution

Healthcare navigation company Quantum Health is launching a new offering that seeks to make it easier for employers to manage pharmacy costs.

The Premier Pharmacy tool deploys the company's clinical pharmacy team to provide advice on cost-effective options and alternatives available under the pharmacy benefit. Quantum's team and its Real-Time Intercept platform work directly with providers to offer curated and personalized insights.

The model is designed to improve the member experience while also generating significant savings, according to Quantum.

“Quantum Health is committed to expanding our efforts in managing specialty medication costs,” said Zane Burke, CEO of Quantum Health, in the press release. "Our unique view into these trends through our health benefits navigation platform allows us to proactively engage with providers and direct members to the appropriate medication and best health outcomes at the lowest possible cost while also helping our employer clients address these unsustainable cost trends.”

Quantum's platform is designed to offer value-based interventions as well as direct education and support for the member themselves, according to the announcement.

The company conducted a study last year of its clients and found that its platform had a 91% success rate in shifting the site of care for specialty services, according to the release.

Quantum has also recently unveiled partnerships with the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network and Kindbody to expand its reach. Burke told Fierce Healthcare in February when the Vanderbilt partnership was announced that there's significant demand from employers for tools that can help them mitigate rising costs.

"Employers are looking for ways to control their costs and ensure that their employees are getting a good service along the way," he said. "Navigation is the best tool out there to connect the disparate pieces of healthcare today."