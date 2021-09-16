Burke, former Livongo CEO, takes the helm at healthcare navigation firm Quantum Health

While CEO of Livongo, Zane Burke led the Silicon Valley company to an $18.5 billion acquisition deal with Teladoc.

Quantum Health is now tapping Burke's technology expertise to take the healthcare navigation firm to its next level of growth.

As the 22-year-old company's new CEO, Burke will work to expand what Quantum Health can offer to clients and their workers.

Burke, who also spent more than 20 years as the president of health IT company Cerner, assumes the role from Quantum Health founder and CEO Kara Trott, who continues in her leadership role as board chair and will assist in a seamless transition.

“As we launch our next stage of growth, there’s no person better equipped to lead Quantum Health than Zane,” said Trott in a statement. “Zane is a great cultural and strategic fit. He brings proven executive experience, having scaled two of the world’s most successful SaaS and enterprise software healthcare companies. His technology and big data expertise will expand how our solutions support our members’ healthcare journeys. By connecting them, their providers and the entire ecosystem of healthcare resources earlier and more effectively, we’ll continue to deliver substantial and sustained results."

With Burke, Quantum Health is adding a proven leader in healthcare solutions and technology to help the company continue to grow to provide essential healthcare navigation to even more people while delivering sustained results and value to clients, company executives said.

Burke has a track record of leading and growing health tech companies as his time at Livongo overlapped with the company's 2019 initial public offering, the largest consumer digital health IPO at the time, as well as its blockbuster deal with Teladoc last year that created the largest virtual care company.

Under Burke’s leadership, Livongo’s revenue grew nearly 600%, the company’s membership increased by over 375% percent and Livongo’s enterprise value increased by over 30 times, according to his LinkedIn profile.

While at Cerner, Burke was instrumental in securing two of the biggest electronic health record contracts in history: the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Quantum Health is one of the only platforms that deliver proven ROI and actually bends the cost curve,” said Burke in a statement. “The team at Quantum Health has succeeded in building the industry’s best high-touch consumer engagement model, with a unique culture that puts consumers and clients first. We have the opportunity to build upon this world-class foundation and provide even more value for our members and clients. Our ultimate goal is simple, yet profound: to reach into new end markets to serve more consumers and improve more lives.”

Trott founded Dublin, Ohio-based Quantum Health in 1999 to address the growing complexity of healthcare in the belief that no one should have to navigate the healthcare experience alone. Using a data-driven approach, the company launched a first-of-its-kind consumer care coordination and navigation company to guide consumers through their healthcare journeys.

The decision to hire Burke is a reflection that the company needs a new kind of leader to take the company to the next level as the business continues to grow 25% to 30% a year, Trott told The Columbus Dispatch. The company has about 1,500 employees and serves 2 million members.

"I look forward to supporting Zane and our next phase of growth. He is a proven leader who is fully aligned with our mission and our cultural values," Trott said.

Burke's jump to Quantum Health follows several other high-profile industry moves. This past month, Cerner announced that it had hired former Google Health executive David Feinberg, M.D., as president and CEO.

EHR company NextGen Healthcare also is searching for a new CEO as Rusty Frantz, who served as president and CEO of the company for more than six years, is stepping down from those roles as well as from the NextGen board.

Alphabet's life sciences company Verily tapped former FDA deputy Amy Abernethy, M.D., Ph.D., to lead its clinical research business.