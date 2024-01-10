JPM24, Day 3: GoodRx expects at least $749M in revenue for 2023

It's officially a new year for the healthcare industry, as biopharma executives, investors, reporters and others make the annual trek to the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco for the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

GoodRx offers preliminary look at its 2023 finances

Prescription discount company GoodRx said Wednesday that it expects to bring in between $749 million and $751 million in revenue for 2023, according to early data released ahead of its session at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects between $195 million and $197 million, in revenue.

It also said that it believes full year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins will be in the upper range of its guidance, thanks in part to the increased revenue.

GoodRx's Interim CEO Scott Wagner said during the conference session that there were several key elements behind the improved performance. For one, the comapny saw higher volume, driven by a rise in seasonal illness requiring prescriptions. He said there was also higher volume as a result of its direct contracting program with certain retailers.

He acknowledged that a rocky financial outlook is likely what brought him to the CEO role in April 2023, but said the company has worked hard to grow from that.

"The things that we're working on reinforce the value proposition," Wagner said. — Paige Minemyer