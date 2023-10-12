Oscar Health charts ACA exchange expansion for 2024, adding 165 new counties

Oscar Health will expand its footprint on the Affordable Care Act exchanges into 165 new counties for 2024, the insurtech announced on Thursday.

The expansion will bring its reach to 512 counties across 18 states and build out its presence in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Oscar said the growth will allow it to better reach people in rural and underserved areas.

Along with the new markets, Oscar will launch new, tailored plan designs for people with chronic conditions.

“Oscar’s north star has and always will be about making great care cost less,” said Mark Bertolini, Oscar CEO, in the release. “We continue to meet members where they are—using our technology horsepower to rapidly respond and adapt to their needs, break one-size-fits-all approaches, and place power back in their hands.”

The new Breathe Easy plan is designed for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma, according to the announcement. For those who select this plan, they can have access to key services to treat these conditions at $0, including visits to pulmonolgists and primary care providers, oxygen services, pulmonary rehabilitation, preferred tier 1 generics, nicotine replacement and behavioral health.

The plan also offers financial incentives for checkups, Oscar said.

The insurer is also building on its Diabetes Care plan, which includes no-cost PCP visits, diabetic foot and eye exams, labs, wellness programs and health coaching.

Oscar said the program has already produced notable results, including a 9% improvement in adherence to diabetes medications, a 16% higher rate of eye exam screenings and a 12% higher rate of kidney disease screenings.

Alongside these plans targeting chronic disease, Oscar's HolaOscar program allows it to connect with its growing Hispanic and Latino membership, which accounts for a third of its total member base. Through the program, members can connect with "socially and linguistically authentic experiences with cultural care matching and providers who speak the language."

The program was built by teams that speak Spanish, Oscar said, and has earned a 72 net promoter score, about 184% above the industry average.

“We are making the individual market the market for everyone,” said Alessa Quane, executive vice president and chief insurance officer at Oscar, in the release. “Our expansion brings Oscar’s magic to the most vulnerable and overlooked populations—addressing chronic illness and the diverse needs of our communities. We won't stop until all individuals have access to the high-touch seamless care they deserve.”