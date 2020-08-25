Hospital operating margins down 28% through July: report

While there have been some early signs of recovery, uncertainty and volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rock hospital financials through the end of July, a new report says.

According to the latest edition of Kaufman Hall’s National Hospital Flash Report, which is based on July data from more than 800 hospitals, operating margins were down 28% in the first seven months of the year compared to the same period last year.

But when federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is removed from that equation? Operating margins were down 96% through the first seven months of the year compared to the same period a year earlier, the report says.

Whitepaper The Metamorphosis of Payer IT Through CX Learn how health plans can reimagine how they develop technology to overcome long-standing challenges and to drive success within their organizations and for their members. Download the Whitepaper

"That’s extremely meaningful and it paints a rather dire situation, especially if you look at it without that CARES Act funding," said Erik Swanson, vice president at Kaufman Hall. "Many organizations are still at negative margins on a year-to-date basis. And really that comes from the devastation for many these organizations in March and really into April."

There has been some recovery since. For example, operating margins fell 2% in July compared to the same month a year earlier, not including CARES Act funding.

"What we’ve also seen since April is a slow recovery over time in particular with volumes and revenues," Swanson said. "However, it continues to be slow and it hasn’t been enough to make up for the impacts that were received in March and April. And certainly it’s not on track to bring hospitals back on track by the end of the year back up to the normal operating margins."

RELATED: July was a bright spot for hospital volumes after rough June, Kaufman Hall reports

Among other findings in the report: