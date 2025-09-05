Healthcare Dealmakers—UHG, Amedisys close merger; Walgreens acquired and more

Healthcare mergers and acquisitions are in no short supply as providers, health tech companies, retailers and other industry players look to expand their businesses and gain a competitive edge. Here’s a roundup of new deals that were revealed, closed, rumored or called off during the month of August.

Provider

Community Health Systems has signed a letter of intent to sell Commonwealth Health, a three-hospital Pennsylvania system, to turnaround nonprofit Tenor Health Foundation. The arrangement comes after a prior deal to sell the system to WoodBridge Healthcare for $120 million fell apart.

Cardinal Health acquired urology management services organization Solaris Health from its physician owners and Lee Equity Partners in a $1.9 billion deal. The deal is expected to close at the end of the year and adds more than 750 providers across more than 250 practice locations in 14 states to Cardinal Health's multispecialty MSO platform.

Prospect Medical Holdings asked a bankruptcy judge to hold Yale New Haven Health to a $435 million purchase agreement for three Connecticut hospitals. The latter had sued to block the deal in 2024, but the litigation was put on ice when Prospect declared bankruptcy in early 2025. If granted by the court, Prospect’s proposal would have the $435 million purchase stand as the bid to beat in auction. Yale New Haven Health has contested the request.

Baptist Memorial Health Care has a definitive agreement in hand to purchase Oktibbeha County Regional Medical Center in Mississippi. The county, which runs the facility, said it expects to close the deal by the end of September. The agreement includes a $55 million purchase price and nearly $97 million in planned capital investments by the Memphis-based nonprofit system, which already runs two dozen hospitals.

Corewell Health and Quest Diagnostics unveiled a joint venture in which the pair will build a new state-of-the-art lab facility on a hospital campus and task Quest with running all existing hospital lab facilities. The deal gives Corewell a 49% ownership interest and Quest a 51% interest.

Quest Diagnostics also purchased select clinical testing assets from Fresenius Medical Care’s Spectra Laboratories. The deal leaves Quest in line to provide dialysis-related clinical testing to independent clinics previously served by Spectra.

Insight Health System has walked away from negotiations over a lease-to-purchase agreement with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. The Michigan system had submitted a letter of intent in early 2024 but now cites financial uncertainty following the signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Quorum Health terminated its nonbinding letter of intent to potentially acquire Bay Area Hospital, in Oregon, following a period of due diligence. The pending deal was announced in December 2024.

Payer

UnitedHealth Group and Amedisys closed their $3.3 billion merger one week after securing a key settlement agreement from federal regulators. The arrangement, which places the kidney care giant as a wholly owned subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, includes the divestment of 164 home health and hospice facilities.

UnitedHealth Group’s Optum also reportedly acquired Holston Medical Group, a Tennessee and Virginia medical group with more than 200 providers and 70 locations. Meanwhile, its SCA Health subsidiary closed a deal for U.S. Digestive Health, a gastroenterology practice of roughly 150 physicians and two dozen centers based in Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota and Cambia Health Solutions have a strategic affiliation that sees the former come under the latter’s management. The affiliation is expected to close in 2026 and would cover roughly 4 million members.

Retail

Sycamore Partners finalized its acquisition of retail pharmacy giant Walgreens and now plans to split the company into five separate businesses: Walgreens, The Boots Group, Shields Health Solutions, CareCentrix and VillageMD. The private equity firm’s deal, in partnership with Walgreens Boots Alliance Executive Chairman Stefano Pessina, was approved in July and valued at about $10 billion in equity.

Tech

Waltz Health, a tech company with a proprietary, direct-to-payer drug marketplace, is merging with life sciences services company Eversana, the pair announced. Mark Thierer, Waltz’s current CEO and the chairman of Eversana, will become CEO of the new entity, which said it is now well positioned to drive down drug costs.

Doximity purchased data and AI clinical reference company Pathway Medical for cash consideration of $26 million and up to $37 million in additional equity grants. The deal, closed in late July and disclosed the following week, aims to bolster Doximity’s AI capabilities to “compete with novel providers like OpenEvidence,” an analyst said.

Teladoc Health acquired Australian virtual care company Telecare as part of its international push. Financial terms were not disclosed, and the deal is expected to be immaterial to 2025 financial results.

Tempus AI acquired digital pathology developer Paige in an $81.25 million deal. The “predominantly stock” arrangement has Tempus paying out Paige’s remaining commitment to Microsoft Azure for cloud-computing services.

CareCloud, a health technology services company, acquired the business assets of Medsphere Systems Corporation. The latter has more than 600 clients and has hospital IT offerings ranging from a revenue cycle management to integrated practice management tools. Financial terms were not disclosed.

TigerConnect, a clinical collaboration platform, acquired hospital smart room technology and digital patient engagement company eVideon for an undisclosed sum.

CitiusTech acquired Health Data Movers, an IT consulting firm for healthcare, biotech and digital health companies. Terms were note disclosed.

Carlyle Group, a private equity fund, has reportedly signed a deal to acquire a majority stake in revenue cycle management solutions company Knack Global for a valuation of about half a billion dollars.

Advent International, a private equity investor, signed a definitive agreement to acquire digital point-of-care advertising and tracking company PatientPoint. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Financial terms were not disclosed.