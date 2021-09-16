Clover Health, MedArrive partner to offer home COVID vaccinations to members

Clover Health is teaming with MedArrive to make COVID-19 vaccinations available to its members in their homes.

Clover's membership is focused in the senior market, both in Medicare Advantage and through care coordination services in traditional Medicare. As such, a number of its members are homebound and may struggle to get vaccinated, despite their high risk for complications related to the virus.

The effort will kick off in New Jersey, Clover said in an announcement.

“Many Clover members have disabilities or face other challenges that can make it difficult for them to leave their homes, even to obtain life-saving medical care like the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Kumar Dharmarajan, associate chief medical officer of Clover Health, in a statement.

RELATED: Clover Health to integrate Assistant tool into athenahealth electronic medical record

“This service allows our most vulnerable members to get essential care in the most timely and convenient way possible, which we believe will ultimately improve their quality of life, reduce hospital admissions and drive down healthcare costs," Dharmarajan said.

Homebound patients may lack access to transportation and social support, and may also struggle with mobility issues that post significant barriers to getting vaccinated.

MedArrive's platform allows payers and providers to bring healthcare services more readily into the home by leveraging a network of emergency medical technicians, paramedics and other skilled health workers. This allows for improved outcomes while also harnessing the skills of an underutilized segment of the workforce, MedArrive executives said.

“We strive to help as many Medicare eligibles across the country as possible overcome healthcare barriers by meeting them where they are and coordinating care with the care teams they already know and trust,” said Dan Trigub, CEO and co-founder of MedArrive, in a statement.

“We are excited to partner with Clover because we believe in their approach to addressing health equity and the way they leverage coordinated primary care to drive health outcomes improvement and medical expense reduction for their members," Trigub said.