Clover Health to integrate Assistant tool into athenahealth electronic medical record

Clover Health is integrating its Clover Assistant into athenahealth's electronic health record software, the startup insurer announced Wednesday.

Clover-contracted providers using athenahealth's platform will be able to access the clinical decision support tools without needing to transition to a risk-based contract, according to the announcement, which was provided exclusively to Fierce Healthcare.

Providers can connect a slew of apps, including Clover Assistant, to their EHR through athenahealth's Marketplace feature.

“Operating on a wide, open network requires us to constantly search for ways to support all different types of providers, from big hospital systems to single practice physicians serving rural communities, as they each grapple with their own unique needs and workflow,” said Andrew Toy, president and chief technology officer of Clover Health, in a statement.

“Developing a deeper integration with leading EHRs helps to eliminate redundant documentation while expediting bi-directional data sharing to ensure the Clover Assistant is surfacing the most valuable clinical insights for providers," Toy said.

Integration with athenahealth will allow Clover Assistant to leverage the EHR's application programming interfaces to synchronize data, freeing providers to spend more time on patient care, the company said.

“We strive to provide our clients with seamless access to innovative models of data-driven care, and our relationship with Clover supports that goal. Clinicians who use the Clover Assistant will be able to receive personalized, data-driven clinical decision support at the point of care—all integrated with the EHR they already use on a daily basis,” said Jon Maack, chief strategy and corporate development officer of athenahealth, in a statement.

Clover Assistant also offers integration with Cerner and Epic EHRs, according to the tool's site. Providers can also typically access the tool using a single sign-on option through their electronic health record credentials, according to the webpage.