Banner Health’s venture development strategy

Corporate venture capital is gaining traction across industries. From 2014 to 2024, it accounted for nearly half of all VC deal value. Healthcare is no exception: dozens of health systems now have venture arms or invest directly in healthcare startups.

Arizona-based Banner Health is one of them, taking a strategic approach to equity deals and joint ventures. To unpack that strategy, Senior Writer Anastassia Gliadkovskaya spoke with Mark Garvin, former senior vice president of partnership and venture development at Banner Health.

This episode was recorded before Garvin departed from Banner. He no longer represents the organization, but his insights remain highly relevant.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: