Telehealth unicorn Thirty Madison goes brick-and-mortar with in-person hair restoration clinic

Direct-to-consumer telehealth brand Thirty Madison plans to expand to in-person offerings for the first time next year, the company announced Thursday.

The first location, under the Keeps brand focused on male pattern baldness, will be a hair transplant clinic in New York City, set to open in early 2022.

Until now, the digital health unicorn has used virtual visits and medication delivery to serve customers across its brands. In addition to Keeps, Thirty Madison has created three other companies: Cove, which offers treatment options for migraine sufferers; Evens, which helps manage acid reflux and gastrointestinal health; and, most recently, Picnic for allergies.

But the company said it recognizes some patients may need care that requires in-person treatments, like allergy shots or surgical hair restoration.

When Thirty Madison was created in 2017, the company didn’t limit itself to the “digital healthcare” label, “because we knew that offering an excellent, enjoyable healthcare experience demanded an end-to-end treatment journey, including some in-person treatment options,” co-founder Steven Gutentag wrote in a Medium post.

The company hasn’t announced other specific plans for brick-and-mortar locations, but their first in-person hair restoration clinic signals the beginning of a strategy to expand into hybrid care models.

“This is just the start in bringing Thirty Madison’s patient-first care model to life in the physical realm, which may include care options in-person, at-home, or both,” Gutentag wrote.

Unlike traditional clinics, the company said, the Keeps Hair Restoration clinic will “tailor every aspect of the experience to each patient’s unique needs,” with price transparency and hybrid offerings after hair restoration procedures.

The company has gained significant capital this year to help support in-person operations, too. In July, the company banked $140 million in a series C funding round that boosted its valuation to $1 billion.

The company also announced in mid-October that it had hired Uber’s Matthew Mengerink as its first chief technology officer.

Several healthcare veterans have joined Thirty Madison’s leadership team this year as well, including former Eli Lilly and Sanofi executive Michelle Carnahan, who joined the company in April as its president.