Chutes & Ladders—CEOs of Jefferson Health, CommonSpirit Health announce retirements

Jefferson Health

Stephen Klasko, M.D.

(Jefferson Health)

Stephen Klasko, M.D., president of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health, will be retiring at the end of this year, the academic health system announced.

Klasko has held his roles for the last eight years, during which time his organization grew rapidly from three hospitals to 18 as well as from $1.5 billion in annual revenue to $6.7 billion.

His time included the merger of Thomas Jefferson University and Philadelphia University. Further, Jefferson Health has laid out the groundwork for the acquisition of HealthPartners Plans, which will bring the organization to $8.1 billion in revenue.

Alongside the system’s growth, Klasko is also credited with securing substantial outside investments and philanthropic gifts. These include Jefferson’s largest and second-largest gifts of $110 million and $70 million, respectively.

Klasko will remain as a special adviser to the Jefferson board of trustees through the end of the organization’s 2022 fiscal year. Emeritus board trustee H. Richard Haverstick Jr. is slated to take over as interim president and CEO beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

CommonSpirit Health

Lloyd Dean

(CommonSpirit Health)

Lloyd Dean will be retiring from his role as CEO of CommonSpirit Health next summer, the Catholic health giant announced this week.

His role at the top began 22 years ago as the CEO of Dignity Health (previously Catholic Healthcare West). Dean guided the system through its 2019 merger with Catholic Health Initiatives and was named the sole CEO of the resulting organization, CommonSpirit Health, in July 2020.

Under Dean’s guidance, the nonprofit system runs more than 1,500 care sites and 140 hospitals across 22 states. It is the single largest provider of Medicaid services.

The 71-year-old CEO is a vocal supporter of healthcare equality, often citing his own upbringing in rural Michigan as an influence on his advocacy. In recent years, he’s led the health system into "equity pledges," gun violence awareness and $100 million partnerships with the Morehouse School of Medicine and others to train more Black physicians across the country.

CommonSpirit’s board said it has begun a national search for a successor and plans to have its new CEO named before Dean makes his exit next summer.

Caravan Health

Tom Hawkes

(Caravan Health)

Tom Hawkes is stepping into the newly created role of chief information and digital product officer at Caravan Health, the accountable care organization builder announced this week.

Hawkes is already the company’s head of product, infrastructure and information security, having joined in 2017.

Caravan said he will maintain these responsibilities while taking on new tasks involving data and analytics, strategic planning and ACO production information.

Caravan also noted that Hawkes played a key role in the launch and implementation of its Caravan Coach platform that launched earlier this year.

> Ascension has named Sally Hurt-Deitch to the new role of senior vice president of operations.

> Walgreens Boots Alliance has appointed Holly May as executive vice president and global chief human resources officer and Anita Allemand as chief transformation and integration officer.

> Boston Children’s Hospital named Heather Nelson as senior vice president and chief information officer.

> Thirty Madison, a direct-to-consumer telehealth unicorn, has hired Uber’s Matthew Mengerink as its first chief technology officer. Also joining the company are Katie Tomezsko as vice president of product on brand and Kenny Pate as vice president of product on platform.

> Mercy Clinic has tapped Jeff Ciaramita, M.D., as senior vice president and chief physician executive.

> Mayo Clinic in Rochester has named Christina Zorn as its next chief administrative officer, replacing the retiring Jeff Bolton.

> Laguna Health, a digital home recovery platform, has tapped Justin Swant as chief business officer.

> The University of Vermont Health Network has appointed Jackie Hunter as its first chief diversity and inclusion officer.

> Kindbody, a tech-enabled women’s health provider, has tapped Teladoc Health’s Kristen Moody as senior vice president of client management and sales.

> Witham Memorial Hospital will see Kelly Braverman as its next CEO, effective Dec. 1. She succeeds Raymond Ingham, who held the role for 24 years.

> USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, part of Keck Medicine of USC, has named interim CEO Armand Dorian, M.D., as its full CEO.

> COTA, an oncology real-world data and analytics services company, brought on Ritu Bahal as chief financial officer.

> Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, part of Centura Health, will see Jeremy Pittman take up the CEO role Oct. 24.

> Onsite Partners, a holding company of multiple behavioral services organizations, named Roy Day as chief people officer.

> Family First has brought on David Dolan as vice president of strategic partnerships.

> Ro, a direct-to-consumer digital pharmacy, has added Margo Georgiadis to its board.