Hinge Health integrates movement-based menopause support into digital MSK clinic

For women who experience musculoskeletal (MSK) and pelvic health issues, the decline in estrogen during menopause can not only worsen existing symptoms but also trigger new joint, muscle and pelvic health issues.

Research shows 71% of women who go through menopause experience joint and muscle pain.

Digital health company Hinge Health expanded its movement- and behavior-based care to help women alleviate common menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, joint and muscle pain and pelvic floor disorders.

As part of the new movement-based menopause support offering, a physical therapist-led care team provides individuals with personalized exercise therapy and behavior-based lifestyle modifications. The aim is to alleviate joint and muscle pain, maintain muscle mass and bone density, and address vasomotor symptoms like hot flashes and mood swings, according to the company.

"Regular physical activity can reduce the frequency and severity of some disruptive symptoms that occur with menopause,” said Tamara Grisales, M.D., an urogynecologist at Hinge Health. “Exercise-focused programs complement traditional treatments like Hormone Replacement Therapy, providing a holistic approach to managing menopause."

Hinge Health launched in late 2014 and offers a digital platform that uses wearable sensors and one-on-one health coaching to deliver in-home MSK therapy.

According to 2023 data, Hinge Health works with 1,250 enterprise customers, and 18 million people have access to the company's platform.

The company works with health plans and employers including Land O’Lakes, L.L. Bean, Salesforce, Self-Insured Schools of California, Southern Company, US Foods and Verizon.

In January 2023, Hinge Health rolled out physical therapy house call services. It touted the service as the first fully integrated model for MSK health that combines digital with in-person care.

Hinge Health house calls offer in-person physical therapy visits at home or the workplace with next-day, evening and weekend appointments—avoiding delays, commutes and missed work, executives said in a press release. The service also provides physical and environmental assessments, hands-on therapy and guided digital setup.

The company continues to build out services available through its digital MSK platform.

The new menopause support service also benefits employers by helping retain employees, boost productivity and achieve cost savings, according to Inessa Lurye, head of women’s health at Hinge Health.

"Our approach, combining movement-based therapy with expert support, will help improve the lives of women nationwide and set a new standard in holistic care," Lurye said.

The movement-based menopause support includes expert guidance from physical therapists and board-certified coaches who specialize in menopause, pelvic health and MSK care to guide lifestyle adjustments and exercise routines to alleviate menopause symptoms, executives said.

Movement-based symptom management tackles the interplay of MSK, pelvic health and menopause symptoms by using resistance and balance exercises to strengthen bones as well as pelvic floor exercises to reduce frequency and intensity of menopause symptoms.

Members also receive education and access to in-network providers to ensure they understand their symptoms and available treatment options, according to the company.

Launched 10 years ago, Hinge Health has capitalized on soaring demand for virtual MSK and physical therapy services. More than $1 billion has been invested in the company, including a $400 million financing round in October 2021 backed by investors Coatue and Tiger Global.