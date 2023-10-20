Chutes & Ladders—VillageMD names a new trio of leaders; Trinity Health appoint chief strategy officer

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

VillageMD­

VillageMD has named three leaders to its patient-facing services lines of Summit Health, CityMD and Village Medical. Rishi Sikka, M.D., will become president of Village Medical; Becky Levy will be promoted to president of Summit Health and Startling Physicians; and Dan Frogel, M.D., will hold a dual role of president of CityMD and chief clinical officer.

Levy’s role is newly created, and he will provide executive leadership and operational direction to Summit Health. He will also help the company search for a new chief legal officer, a division he will manage in the interim.

Sikka served as president of system enterprises for Sutter Health from 2017-22 and spent six years at Advocate Health Care. Levy started at VillageMD as a chief legal officer in January after working for 11 years at Summit Health.

Trinity Health

Ray Anderson, Ph.D., has been named executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Trinity Health, a faith-based health care system with nearly 27,000 physicians and the second largest PACE program in the country.

Anderson will be responsible for driving strategic planning, business development, partnerships and mergers and acquisitions for the business, according to a press release.

He previously was senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Ascension Texas, a 15-hospital integrated health system in central Texas. Anderson started his career with the National Cancer Institute and then Pfizer before transitioning into management consulting with PwC.

HIMSS

Two new executives are joining the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, a nonprofit global adviser on health innovation and public policy to advise leaders. The organization has hired Elizabeth Slater Jasper as general counsel and Anne Tuzik as CFO.

Jasper will work to translate legal and regulatory matters into best practice, while Tuzik will lead the finance team, according to a press release.

Tuzik previously worked in various finance roles at CRBE and as CFO for eSutures.com. Jasper has spent 14 years as the chief legal officer, general counsel and corporate secretary for the National Service Office for Nurse-Family Partnership and Child First.

> CVS Health announced Monday that CFO Shawn Guertin will take a leave of absence due to "unforeseen family health reasons." Tom Cowhey, senior vice president of corporate finance, will step in as interim CFO, and Oak Street Health CEO Mike Pykosz will become interim president of health services.

> Headspace, a digital mental health company, has promoted Nicolette Turney from senior vice president of finance to CFO after she played a key role in the company’s $3 billion merger with Ginger in 2021, according to a release.

> Hims & Hers, a health and wellness platform, has appointed former Aurora, Tesla, Square and Nike executive Khobi Brooklyn as chief communications officer.

> Net Health, a specialized software solutions company for restorative care providers, has selected Ron Books as CEO.

> Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette, Tennessee, has announced that CEO Thomas Kidd is retiring, effective Jan. 8.

> Centre for Neuro Skills, a traumatic brain injury and stroke rehabilitation services clinic in Houston, has announced Natasha Rose, M.D., will be the clinic’s next medical director.

> Eskenazi Health, a healthcare provider in central Indiana, has tapped Randall Grout, M.D., as chief health informatics officer.

> Personalis, an advanced genomic testing for precision oncology company, has tapped Deepshikha Bhandari as senior vice president, regulatory, quality and clinical compliance.

> Spatially Health, a health equity platform focused on addressing social determinants of health, has appointed the Florida Association of ACOs CEO Nicole Bradberry to its board of directors.

> Tennova Healthcare – Cleveland, an acute care facility based in Tennessee, has named David Solomon as CFO.

> Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, Georgia, has announced that Lori Morris is the hospital’s newest CFO. Piedmont Augusta in Augusta, Georgia, named Brent Robinson as COO.

> Phoenix Children’s, a pediatric health system, has named Tanya Kalin, M.D., to its research team at Phoenix Children’s Research Institute at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix, where she will work on cancer treatments for children.

> Huntington Medical Research Institutes, a medical research organization, has hired Astrid Suchy-Dicey to join the clinical neuroscience department.