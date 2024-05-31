Chutes & Ladders—NYC Health appoints inaugural decarbonization officer; Uber Health exec moves to VC

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

New York City Health and Hospitals

Omer Cabuk has been named inaugural chief decarbonization officer for New York City Health and Hospitals. Cabuk will lead the system’s efforts to reduce operational emissions by 40% by 2025 and by 50% in 2030, in accordance with New York City environmental laws.

The system has also unveiled a climate resiliency plan. Cabuk will help carry out the plan, which includes implementing solar panels and more efficient equipment.

“I am deeply honored to continue advancing our sustainability initiatives in this new capacity, driving forward energy efficiency projects and leveraging innovative electrification and renewable energy technologies to further reduce our emissions,” Cabuk wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Uber Health

Caitlin Donovan, who has led the global arm of Uber Health since April 2021, is leaving the company to join venture capital firm General Catalyst.

“I am so incredibly proud of what the Uber Health team has accomplished over the past three years,” Donovan wrote in a LinkedIn post. “We have taken a good idea, scaled it, and blended real Health Care expertise with the ‘magic’ of Uber, allowing us to redefine the standard of how technology intersects with healthcare and challenge the status quo.”

Donovan says in the post she looks forward to investing in the firm's Health Assurance portfolio.

Humana

Andrew Agwunobi is leaving Humana after two years away from his longstanding executive role at UConn Health. Agwunobi is returning to UConn Health as its executive vice president of health affairs and CEO. He will succeed Bruce Liang who has served as the health system’s interim CEO since Agwunobi left the position in 2022.

At Humana, Agwunobi oversaw care management, in-home nursing and assessment operations.

> Edward Banos has been named president and CEO of University Health, effective July 1, after a unanimous vote from the Bexar County Hospital District Board of Managers.

> Sarah Williams is now director of political advocacy at the Federation of American Hospitals. She previously was senior manager of voter education at the American Bankers Association.

> A Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Executive Vice President, Sean Robbins, is leaving the insurer to head up a commercial real estate company, according to Becker’s.

> Greg McCulloch was promoted to President of Adventist Health Sonora in California after having served as the hospital's CFO since 2014.

> Albert Swallow III will retire as CFO of Portland-based MaineHealth in early 2025.

> LogixHealth tapped Dan Pope as the Senior Vice President of Operations. Pope brings over 20 years of revenue cycle management experience and leading client services teams.

> Tracey Lewis Taylor was named chief operations officer of El Camino Health.

> Beth Piccione will succeed Susan Hoolahan as president of UPMC Passavant in early October. The Pennsylvania hospital system has tapped Dave Patton to fill Piccione’s former role as president of UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon, and Andrew Ritchie will replace Patton as the next president of UPMC St. Margaret and vice president of the UPMC Health Services Division.

> Rick Haines, president and CEO of Ohio's Aultman Health Foundation will retire July 1 after 43 years with the company. Mr. Haines will be succeeded by Rob Mullen, senior vice president of strategy and chief legal officer for Aultman Health Foundation,

> The American Cancer Society has appointed Dave Lew as its Chief Marketing Officer. He comes to ACS most recently from American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC), the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where he served as senior vice president of Strategic Marketing.

> Scripta Insights, the Rx Navigation company that guides self-insured employers, health plans and their members to prescription savings, announced that David Kershaw has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Technology Officer.

> DexCare has appointed Siva Vadivelu as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Kimberley Haley as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations. The two new hires will support DexCare’s financial, revenue and growth strategies to accelerate market adoption of the company’s care orchestration platform, which helps health systems serve more patients with the same clinical resources.