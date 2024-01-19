Chutes & Ladders–Northwell Health hires first chief digital officer

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Northwell Health

Northwell Health, a healthcare provider in New York, has appointed Kristin Myers as its first chief digital officer. She will also serve as executive vice president.

Myers will be responsible for “using technology to change the way the patient experience is designed, and also to streamline systems that team members use every day,” according to a press release.

She previously spent 20 years with Mount Sinai Health system, most recently as a chief digital and information officer since June 2020.

Eleanor Health

William McKinney has been named CEO and board member for Eleanor Health, an addiction and mental health provider delivering care through value-based payment models.

He previously served as CEO of Sevita, formerly known as The MENTOR Network, a provider of home and community-based specialty healthcare. Before then he was president of the integrated care group for Fresenius Medical Care, held leadership roles for MedSpring Urgent Care and Wellcare Health Plans and consulted for McKinsey.

Eleanor Health is in seven markets with 17 value-based contracts, according to a press release.

ACGME

The Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education, a nonprofit organization that accredits 871 institutions and more than 12,000 residency and fellowship programs, will be looking for its next president and CEO.

Thomas Nasca, M.D., is stepping down from the position, effective Jan. 1, 2025, to create the ACGME Center for Professionalism and the Future of Medicine, where he will serve as senior fellow and administrative director.

Nasca is credited with helping grow the organization, implementing an analytics accreditation system and instituting a Clinical Learning Environment Review program, according to a press release.

> Definitive Healthcare, a healthcare commercial intelligence company, has announced Robert Musslewhite has stepped down as CEO and board member. He will be replaced by interim CEO Jason Krantz, the founder and executive chairman of the company.

> Aspirus Health, a nonprofit health system in Wisconsin, has named Jerry Yang as CFO, succeeding Sid Sczygelski after a 39-year career, according to a LinkedIn post.

> FORM, a virtual obesity medicine clinic founded in 2019, has hired Carey Hutchins as vice president of success and Tom Kahl as vice president of sales.

> Equality Health, primary care platform using value-based payment models, has selected Christian Leon as a market president in Arizona.

> Spineology, a company specializing in minimally invasive spine surgery, as added Amanda Bloom as executive vice president of marketing.

> Iron Bow, an IT solutions provider to government, commercial and healthcare markets, has promoted Scott Sanner to CEO.

> Ballad Health, an integrated healthcare system in Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and Kentucky, has named Mary Breslin-Rodriguez as chief quality officer.

> Unity Health, an Arkansas healthcare system, has announced LaDonna Johnston as interim president and CEO.

> Allina Health, a health system in Minnesota and Wisconsin, has announced CFO Ric Magnuson will leave the organization in April.

> Cardiac Dimensions, a company that develops minimally invasive treatment modalities for patients with heart failure from functional mitral regurgitation, has appointed Satya Shreenivas, M.D., as chief medical officer.

> Roxborough Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania has appointed Darshan Parekh as CEO, succeeding Burton Piper.

> Kalderos, a data analytics and creator of the first drug discount management platform, has hired Kate Falther as head of product and Tim Brown as chief operating officer.

> Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, an integrated professional services firm, has welcomed Heide Bajnrauh as managing director.

> Troy Regional Medical Center in Alabama has announced CFO Mike Myers is retiring, and he will be replaced by Kathy Hill.

> Cozen O’Connor, a full-service law firm, has poached Rick Van Buren from the office of Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), where he was senior health policy counsel.

> Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, California has appointed Gurvinder Kaur, M.D., as president and market leader.

> NorthBay Health, a nonprofit health system in California and a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, has hired Paul McGinty as chief experience officer.

> The Innovation and Value Initiative, a nonprofit research organization focused on advancing health technology assessment, has announced four members to its board of directors including Scott Brunner, Susan Cantrell, Lisa Bo Feng and Kisten Monkhouse.

> Southcoast Health, a community-based health system in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, has selected Dennis LaRock, M.D., as executive vice president and chief physician officer, effective March 1.

> FTI Consulting, a global business advisory firm, has appointed Tanner Kaufman as managing director in its merger & acquisition practice.

> Bon Secours, a Catholic health system, has tapped Cassie Lewis as chief nursing officer for the Richmond market, effective Feb. 11.

> NORC at the University of Chicago, a nonpartisan research organization, has promoted Angela DeBello as its first chief of staff.

> Walgreens Boots Alliance has promoted Beth Leonard to senior vice president and chief corporate affairs officer, succeeding the retiring Chuck Greener, reported PRWeek.

> Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic has hired Angel McCullough as chief nursing officer of St. Mary Medical Center and Nazareth Hospital in Pennsylvania.

> Lifespan, a health system in Rhode Island, has selected Cindy Peterson as executive vice president of ambulatory care.

> Intermountain Spanish Fork Hospital in Utah has named Megan Johnson as president.

> Carrot Fertility, a global fertility care leader, has appointed Alli Tiscornia as chief customer officer, replacing Chief Operating Officer Brooke Quinn in her former role.

> USC Arcadia Hospital has named Colleen Wilcoxen as chief nursing officer, Robert Begg as vice president of human resources and Lisa Johnson as chief quality officer. Johnson will take up the new role Jan. 29.

> Manning Regional Healthcare Center, an affiliate of MercyOne in Iowa, has announced Shannon Black as CEO, beginning Feb. 19.

> Valer, a prior authorization and referral management solution, has hired Philip Dolan as chief growth officer and Jennifer Golladay as vice president of client success.

> The American College of Radiology, a nonprofit based in Reston, Virginia, has announced Dana Smetherman, M.D., as its next CEO, effective July 1.

> AHIP, a national association of health insurance plans, has named Samantha Burch as vice president of technology public policy and Shane Hand as vice president of federal affairs.

> Nassau University Medical Center in New York has removed Anthony Boutin, M.D., as its president and chief executive during a board meeting in a unanimous vote, reports Newsday.

> UChicago Medicine AdventHealth, an AdventHealth-affiliated hospital, has named Kenneth Rose as president and CEO, the same role he had for Texas Health Hospital Mansfield.

> Remedy Place, a social wellness club, has hired Hemik Patel as chief operating officer after more than three years as executive vice president for Sollis Health.

> Wiggin and Dana LLP, a national law firm, has appointed Debbie Cardinalli as partner for its healthcare practice.