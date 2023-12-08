Chutes & Ladders—Prime Therapeutics has a new CFO

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Prime Therapeutics

Ken Bodmer has been appointed as chief financial officer for Prime Therapeutics, a pharmacy benefit manager owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield health plans.

The former CVS general manager and vice president of 340B services also worked six years at Accredo Health and was the senior vice president and CFO for United BioSource Corporation.

“Ken is an extraordinary leader with a deep understanding of the markets we serve and brings a unique blend of financial and operational expertise coupled with a proven track record of success” said Mostafa Kamal, president and chief executive officer at Prime. “I’ve always believed the role of CFO is about much more than managing the numbers. It’s about shaping the financial strategy of the company in ways that align with our core values and mission, and Ken is the right person to do just that.”

Carrot Fertility

Carrot Fertility, a global fertility care platform, has named Chief Customer Officer Brooke Quinn to a new role that will have her oversee global operations, clinical solutions and marketing. She began her new position as chief operating officer this month.

In a recent press release, Quinn was credited with driving the company’s recent growth and expanding services, like menopause, low testosterone and pregnancy support, to Carrot customers. Carrot also credited her with driving customer satisfaction and maintaining a near 100% customer retention rate.

Quinn joined Carrot in 2021 as a senior vice president of customer success. She previously worked in sales and customer success roles for DHI Group, Dwolla and Businessolver.

Carta Healthcare

Former Kalderos CEO Brent Dover is back, now leading Carta Healthcare as CEO. Previously thought to have retired, Dover will now head up the IT services company that seeks to improve and make the patient journey more efficient by helping hospitals streamline workflows.

Serving a year and a half at Kalderos, Dover took a three month sabbatical, according to his LinkedIn profile. He’s then listed as starting as CEO in October. Dover will work to focus on product innovation, business development and strategic partnerships.

Dover previously worked for 11 years at Medicity, spent five years as president at Health Catalyst and nearly three years as CEO of Commure.

> UnityPoint Health – Des Moines has named Jon Rozenfeld as market president for its Des Moines market, effective Jan. 8.

> Walmart Health has recently hired Terrie Andrews as director and clinical effectiveness lead for behavioral health, virtual care and equity, according to her LinkedIn page. Angela Cosby will also join the company as vice president of operations for healthcare delivery, reports Becker’s.

> Logansport Memorial Hospital, in Logansport Indiana, has announced that Vicki Byrd is retiring from her role as vice president of planning and development.

> Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, based in Memphis, Tennessee, has appointed Trey Eubanks, M.D., as president of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

> Clarify Health, an analytics and value-based payment platform, has announced that founder Jean Drouin, M.D., will step down as CEO. Chief Commercial Officer Terry Boch has been named CEO.

> LifePoint Health, a healthcare delivery network based in Tennessee, has promoted Elliot Brown to senior vice president and treasurer, Emily Serck to senior vice president of communications corporate affairs and Charles Wang to senior vice president of strategy and chief of staff.

> Eskenazi Health Foundation, a leading provider of health care in central Indiana, has determined Angela White will join the foundation’s leadership team as executive vice president in August and succeed Ernie Vargo as president and CEO in January 2026.

> Autonomize AI, a founding member of CancerX and an AI company helping healthcare providers, has recently named former UnitedHealth Group and Elevance Health exec Anthony Nguyen, M.D., as head of strategy and chief medical officer.

> Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts has hired Denise Kvapil as chief nursing officer of the hospital and Massachusetts market.

> Mass General Brigham, an integrated academic health care system, has tapped O’Neil Britton, M.D., for a new role as chief integration office and executive vice president.

> Animas Surgical Hospital in Durango, Colorado has appointed Meggin Roberts as its new CEO.

> CompliancePro Solutions, a subsidiary of Genezon and provider of patient privacy and security compliance software to healthcare organizations, has appointed Micki Jernigan as senior vice president of privacy and compliance.

> Community Care Cooperative, an accountable care organization governed by Federally Qualified Health Centers, has announced Jenny Carney as chief operating officer.

> LifeGift, a nonprofit organ procurement organization in Texas, has named Yolanda Becker, M.D., as its vice president, chief medical officer and member of the organization’s strategic governance council.

> The Pediatric Physicians’ Organization at Boston Children’s Hospital has selected Margaret Fry, M.D., as the next president and CEO, succeeding Gregory Young, M.D.

> Astarte Medical, a pediatric clinical intelligence company, has appointed Steven Chin, M.D., as its new chief clinical officer.

> LucidHealth, a national provider of radiology and outpatient imaging services, has hired Kirsten Jones as regional vice president of imaging centers.

> AMSURG, a leader in ambulatory surgery center services, has announced a new board of directors including David King, Jeff Snodgrass, Molly Joseph, Adam Hieber, Joel Day, Lisa Pollina and Leopoldo Quintas Jr.

> Advocate Health CEO Eugene Woods has been appointed to the Johnson & Johnson board of directors.

> Families USA, a national advocacy group for health care consumers, has named Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships Yael Lehmann as the organization’s interim executive director, effective Dec. 11.

> Collective Health, an employee health benefits platform with integrated member advocacy and clinical navigation, has announced Manar Bustami will rejoin the company as vice president of strategic partnerships. Bustami was the company’s first sales hire in 2014, according to a press release.

> Aledade, a network of independent primary care, has appointed former CVS vice president Rosemary Wheldon as chief product officer.

> Southern Maine Health Care has selected Britt Crewse as its next regional president overseeing Main Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care, effective January 2024.