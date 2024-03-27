SXSW Insights: The future of AI in healthcare

This week on “Podnosis,” we explore the pressing questions surrounding AI’s role in healthcare. From clinician trust to algorithm accuracy and patient privacy, there’s significant uncertainty about AI’s potential and impact in the healthcare sector, a topic that garnered considerable attention at this year’s South by Southwest conference.

During the annual event, American Medical Association President Jesse Ehrenfeld, M.D, and Claire Novorol, co-founder and CMO at Ada Health, both participated in a panel discussion on the future of AI in healthcare. Fierce’s Anastassia Gliadkovskaya caught up with them after the panel to gain further insights, and you’ll have the opportunity to hear those conversations in this week’s episode.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: