Physicians and administrators view AI as key to reduce professional burdens: Innovaccer

Artificial intelligence company Innovaccer conducted a report of healthcare systems that found the vast majority of physicians and administrators are enthusiastic about the use of AI to reduce provider burnout and impact administrative tasks.

Innovaccer conducted the survey between Oct. 15 and Nov. 30, 2024. It surveyed 105 healthcare professionals from 73 organizations, of which 45% were physicians, 37% were administrators and the remainder ranged across technology, nurses, finance, education and strategy. Innovaccer has ambient scribing, clinical decision support and referral agent AI solutions, but the results of the survey were validated by Frost & Sullivan.

While a subset of providers and administrators reported they are concerned about the patient privacy implications of AI and the potential to include biased results for some patient populations, 65% of respondents think AI is critical to reduce professional burden. Among physicians, the figure was 82%, and, among administrators, it was 77%.

Respondents said AI will have the most impact in administrative tasks. Nearly half of physicians (47%) and 44% of administrators prioritize automated administrative systems. Other areas ripe for AI impact, according to respondents, include electronic health record management (48%) and diagnostic accuracy (42%). Thirty-seven percent envision AI as a tool to augment decision-making capabilities

Innovaccer surveyed how healthcare organizations planned to spend money on AI technology in 2024. Sixty-four percent of organizations that participated in the survey said they have a budget for AI tools. Of those that did, 36% of organizations budgeted less than $100,000; a third of systems budgeted between $100,000 and $500,000.

A smaller but still significant swath of health system respondents, 13%, said they budgeted between half a million and a million dollars for AI; and, 14% budgeted between a million and $10 million dollars. Just 3% of systems planned to invest more than $10 million in AI in 2024.

Innovaccer also highlighted that in most organizations, less than 50 people are involved in making decisions about adopting AI technology. In 55% of health systems, between one and 10 people make decisions on AI. Thirty-two percent of organizations involve 10 to 50 individuals in decision-making.

Innovaccer identified “action areas” for health systems to benefit from AI adoption and lead the industry in AI standards. First, the company calls on health systems to view AI as a collaborative “partner” in care. AI should augment human decision-making, not replace it, the report says.

The AI vendor also promoted the adoption of ethical AI and urged systems to “lead the ethical AI revolution.” They can do so by demanding transparency in AI algorithms and making clear the reasons behind decisions.

Innovaccer also calls on health systems to establish AI governance frameworks that respect regulation, re-skill their clinical and administrative teams with AI literacy programs and engage in partnerships with vendors, other health systems, coalitions and regulators to share best practices and set industry standards.

“2025 began with a strong push for AI in healthcare, with a clear call for leaders to drive adoption," Abhinav Shashank, CEO and co-founder of Innovaccer, said in a statement. "This report provides clarity on the next steps, highlighting the alignment between emerging AI trends and the immediate actions needed to stay ahead. What’s exciting is how closely this report integrates with our approach to building AI Agents that seamlessly orchestrate multiple tasks, eliminating the challenges of fragmented solutions and making AI’s role even more powerful and transformative."