Hyro raises $45M growth round to expand AI agents

AI company Hyro raised $45 million in a second fundraising round between its series B and series C rounds, branding itself as the “Responsible AI Agent Platform” for healthcare.

Hyro is backed by One Medical’s Amir Dan Rubin, whose venture fund Healthier Capital led the “strategic growth round.” Norwest and Define Ventures participated in the round, as did five-year client Bon Secours Mercy Health, and ServiceNow Ventures, the investment arm of ServiceNow.

The $45 million infusion of cash nearly doubles Hyro’s total funding to date and doubles the company’s valuation, a press release by the company said. The cash will help the company fast-track the development of additional AI agents, including for administrative, clinical and operational functions.

The industry has experienced a slew of voice AI companies to expand the capacity of healthcare call centers. Many companies have also introduced agentic AI for patient and clinician support.

Hyro says its differentiator is its knowledge of healthcare, multi-modal data ingestion, knowledge of healthcare workflows and integration with electronic medical record companies like Epic.

“After another 10 months of strong execution, landing new enterprise customers and expanding relationships with existing ones, we decided to bring on additional capital to further our mission of improving patient access to care and driving operational excellence for health systems,” Israel Krush, CEO and co-founder of Hyro, said in a statement. “This new funding round reflects the industry’s growing trust in our approach. With support from both new strategic investors and long-time partners, we’re well-positioned to expand across new specialties and segments throughout the healthcare ecosystem.”

The press release touts Hyro’s success over the last year. The vendor’s platform is deployed at 45 hospital systems, and over 30 million patients are interacting with its voice and chat platform. It is being adopted by health plans and mid-sized clinics, which was a goal of its December 2024 series B extension.

Hyro’s agents resolve up to 85% of routine patient needs, such as registration, routing, scheduling and prescription management.

“Hyro is delivering better levels of access, experience, and operational performance to leading healthcare organizations, delivering significant returns-on-investment,” Rubin, CEO and founding managing partner of Healthier Capital, said in a press release. “Hyro’s team, technology, traction and client-earned trust demonstrates an ability to deliver significant positive impacts at scale in healthcare.”