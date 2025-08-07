Sam Altman touts benefit of GPT-5 for healthcare

OpenAI released its most advanced reasoning model, GPT-5, which it touts as its most useful model for healthcare.

The application of ChatGPT for healthcare played a leading role in the company’s Summer Update meeting on Thursday, during which it did live demos of the upgraded model.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said health is one of the top reasons consumers use ChatGPT, saying it “empowers you to be more in control of your healthcare journey.” The company prioritized improving its healthcare features for this version of the product, Altman said.

GPT-5 will be available on the free version of the ChatGPT app, which means more consumers could start to rely on the product for assistance in making treatment decisions, understanding test results and determining what questions they should ask their doctors in the clinic.

Altman attended the White House’s Make Health Tech Great Again event on July 30 where President Donald Trump and leaders from the health department launched a private sector initiative to increase health data sharing. OpenAI was one of 60 companies to pledge to the administration’s interoperability priorities.

“For decades, bureaucrats and entrenched interests buried health data and blocked patients from taking control of their health,” Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a press release. “That ends today. We’re tearing down digital walls, returning power to patients, and rebuilding a health system that serves the people. This is how we begin to Make America Healthy Again.”

In May, the company launched HealthBench, an evaluation framework created with 250 physicians from 60 countries. GPT-5 outperformed all previous OpenAI models on HealthBench, including GPT-4o, GPT-4 and GPT-3.

“Language models have long been plagued by hallucinations that make it hard to rely on their outputs for actually important tasks,” an executive said at the meeting. “For GPT-5, we made factuality, especially on open-ended questions, a priority.”

At the Summer Update meeting, a cancer patient spoke about her experience using Chat GPT-4 to navigate her complex case. It explained the results of an initial biopsy, which found advanced carcinoma, using plain language. Chat GPT even helped the patient determine whether she wanted to undergo radiation to treat her cancers when her doctors disagreed on the approach.

The patient has been testing GPT-5 and said the model thinks much faster and gives even more nuanced responses. GPT-5 provides expert-level answers to prompts and can understand how hard to think on each problem. Altman described the model as having a “team of Ph.D.s in your pocket.”