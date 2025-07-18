Teladoc launches Wellbound, an employee assistance program that leverages BetterHelp

Teladoc Health is offering a new employee assistance program that leverages the mental health counseling of BetterHelp.

Employee assistance programs (EAPs) are designed to support employees in short-term times of need. The additional resources can reduce absenteeism, promote a better workplace culture and improve employee productivity.

Nearly 90% of large employers have EAPs, but they’re not working well for employees because of the fragmented experience, Teladoc said in a press release. Teladoc emphasizes that Wellbound can facilitate continuity of care, like access to the same counselor after the benefit ends. Teladoc also calls the program an “on-ramp for long term wellness.”

Wellbound was built for Teladoc Health’s employer and health plan clients in the U.S. Teladoc touts its scale, clinical product portfolio and customer engagement capabilities that will enhance the benefit of the program for employers.

The company claims its EAP enrollment rates are two to three times higher than traditional EAPs; and, over 70% of members have fewer mental health symptoms after 12 weeks of care, it says.

Employees and their families can access virtual therapy, in-person therapy, teen counseling, couples therapy, a 24/7 crisis line, psychiatry and medication management, coaching and self-guided tools and resources.

“Grounded in a best-in-class comprehensive mental health solution, Teladoc Health’s EAP empowers organizations to deliver consistent, high-impact support that meets the evolving needs of today’s workforce—strengthening resilience, promoting long-term wellness, and delivering measurable results,” Matthew Sopcich, SVP of Mental Health Solutions at Teladoc Health, said in a statement. “And the real power lies in our ability to do it seamlessly, making it easier for employees to find, access and engage with the support they need in the moment—and for long-term health and wellness.”

Employees will also have access to Teladoc Health services such as its 24/7 ability to connect with a provider, primary care, specialty care and cardiometabolic health services.

Teladoc is also offering a variety of non healthcare-related benefits through the employee assistance program. Some of the services include financial planning, budget specialists and legal consulting. Wellbound will also offer child care support, elder care referrals and onsite critical incident support.

Wellbound is now available to plan sponsors, and services will be available to employees starting Jan. 1, 2026.