Rush Health adds direct-to-consumer monthly telehealth subscription, powered by Fabric

Rush University System for Health is building out its suite of digital health offerings with a new direct-to-consumer telehealth membership for access to 24/7 virtual urgent care.

The Chicago-based system has also made other enhancements to its online experience for patients through Rush Connect, its suite of digital health offerings.

The cash-pay telehealth membership, called Rush Connect+, will cost $19 per month or $189 annually. The service also includes a direct line to a human assistant via live chat or phone for questions and curated appointments, seven days a week, according to a press release by the organization.

The new offering builds on the health system’s broader digital health services for patients, including virtual specialty care across eight specialties. Rush Connect is powered by Fabric's AI assistant and virtual care platform, Fabric announced on Thursday.

Fabric and Rush Health aim to provide a continuous, AI-powered care experience to ease access for patients, the organizations said.

“There are many options for virtual care these days, but none is as comprehensive or connected into the fabric of the top-quality health system as what we have created on our Rush Connect platform,” Paul Casey, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer at Rush, said in a statement. “Rush Connect+ is a natural extension of that platform to create a seamless, concierge-level care navigation experience and access to 24/7 virtual urgent care anywhere in the country.”

Rush University System for Health will also be adding an app, available to all patients later this year that will incorporate Epic’s MyChart for online patient portal access and access to all of the Rush Connect digital health services, appointment scheduling, care team messaging and help from Fabric's AI-powered assistant.

Other updates the system has made include personalized health screenings, wait times for in-person appointments and micro-surveys about patient experience.

The system is aiming to build out a digitally connected hybrid care experience that brings patients digital tools to coordinate care and enhance access to services.

“Rush Connect is all about creating unparalleled convenient access,” Casey said. “We want our patients to be able to get care where and when they need it. For many, that may mean in-person visits with their providers. While for others, it means opening their smartphone at 3 a.m. However, patients choose to seek care, we want them to have a seamless experience and know that they are receiving Rush-quality care in every setting.”

"We are thrilled to partner with Rush, an organization that has consistently embraced innovation to put patients first," Aniq Rahman, founder and CEO of Fabric, said in a press release. "This collaboration is a great example of how our technology and clinical platform can scale to support new care models, ultimately enabling Rush to provide even better access to care for patients across the Midwest and setting a new standard for the entire country."