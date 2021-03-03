Walgreens expands digital health services to offer cancer screenings, mental health support

Walgreens is expanding its digital health partnerships so consumers can try on glasses virtually, take an at-home COVID-19 test and

access mental health services.

The pharmacy retail giant is broadening offerings on the Walgreens Find Care platform to include 15 new or expanded collaborations with providers, offering easier access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The digital health services span regional health systems and companies in diabetes healthcare technology, hearing, vision, at-home COVID-19 testing, colon cancer screening, lab testing, mental health, musculoskeletal pain, and non-surgical back and neck rehabilitation, Walgreens said.

The new and expanded partnerships include BetterHelp and Sanvello for mental health support, Lexie Hearing, virtual musculoskeletal market Hinge Health, Cologuard for colon cancer screenings, and For Eyes for virtual eye care.

The retailer launched its digital marketplace, Find Care, in 2018 to connect consumers with local and digital healthcare services. As the U.S. approaches one year since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency, use of the digital health platform has rapidly increased to nearly 20 million visits, equal to a 13-fold rise in web traffic versus last year.

“Walgreens Find Care addresses even more needs during the pandemic by connecting patients to care and helping customers think differently about how their pharmacy can become a resource for more of their healthcare needs,” said Giovanni Monti, senior vice president of healthcare services, Walgreens Boots Alliance in a statement.

“In addition to adding new services, with this expansion we are connecting our millions of customers nationwide to a broader mix of health systems and service providers that now offer more than 65 services and treat more than 120 conditions.”