Here is how execs from Oscar Health, Intermountain and Cerner say the telehealth boom will change healthcare

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telehealth and there is a general consensus, including from White House leaders, that virtual care is here to stay.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration has opened up access to telehealth with sweeping—but temporary—changes to reimbursement policies. What remains up in the air is whether the regulatory flexibility on reimbursement is going to stick around.

"Rather than just wholesale transformation, we have experienced an acceleration around transformations that were already underway," said Ryan Smith, chief information officer, Intermountain Healthcare, during a virtual event hosted by media company Protocol.

"With telehealth expansion we have transitioned from it being a disruptive technology and care delivery model to overnight being almost a normal part of healthcare delivery," he said.

It's expected that an upcoming Medicare payment rule will include proposals outlining how the Trump administration plans to permanently expand reimbursement for telehealth services. Legislators also have taken steps to permanently open up access to telehealth services for Medicare patients.

So what will the future of virtual care look like in a post-pandemic healthcare industry? During several online events in the past week, healthcare leaders have shared their perspectives on the changes to come.

Blended models

"Having integration between virtual care and in-office care makes each much more effective," said Kimber Lockhart, chief technology officer at tech-enabled primary care group One Medical during the event hosted by Protocol.

"I think we’ll start seeing the connection between what was largely disparate provider groups providing either virtual care or in-office care and we’ll start to see more blended models, where, depending on the needs of patients, care can move between virtual and in-person channels seamlessly," she said.

"We need to make sure that this shift to digital doesn’t create more utilization, but shifts utilization that should not have otherwise happened. I think there will be a blended approach and for as much care as possible it will be virtual first and then carefully orchestrated through the rest of the system for those things that need to happen in person," said Mario Schlosser, co-founder and CEO of health insurance company Oscar Health, during an Axios virtual event.

Touchless care

"From the time you arrive to the facility to conducting the encounter to being discharged, there is so much physical touch involved everywhere. I think that entire touchless experience is a highly valuable asset to work on to enable that consumer experience to make it safer. We have technology to do that today. Unlocking that touchless experience is a huge opportunity and we’re working to enable that," said Bharat Sutariya, Cerner's chief medical officer of population health, during the Protocol event.

Acceleration of next-generation technologies

One Medical wants to use technology to direct patients to the right venue of care, whether it's virtual or in-person.

"We're working on using machine learning and other strategies to understand what patients’ needs are and route them to the right place to get care," Lockhart said.

In the next five years, healthcare will move from a transactional experience to a continuous experience where patients have an ongoing dialogue with providers, Sutariya said.

"The technology around us, ambient technology and the Internet of Things, using that to positively impact lifestyle, create healthy behavior and take care of chronically ill, that will pick up significant momentum. We have the advantage of Big Data, machine learning and artificial intelligence to help us with that and get it right," he said.

Reimbursement issues

During the pandemic, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has established payments for telehealth visits at the same rate as in-person visits.

Schlosser, for one, does not believe that payment parity is sustainable once the emergency period is over.

"I think this is going to be the battle to come. There is a huge opportunity to bending the cost curve in this shift toward digital and virtual, without a question. If we don’t use that window then a big opportunity of bending the cost curve goes away," he said during an Axios virtual event.

He added, "That will either mean that telemedicine will get reimbursed lower than in-person care, which would, unchecked, bankrupt a bunch of providers. Or it could mean that in the shift toward digital you also have a similar shift towards at-risk care delivery. So, providers who have been at-risk during pandemic, their business has held up pretty well."

"This will be a big shift, ideally, toward risk, otherwise it will be tough years for the healthcare system," Schlosser said.

Bending the cost curve

CMS and the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) will take a hard look at how the expansion of telehealth has impacted healthcare costs, industry leaders said.

"Clearly CMS doesn’t want to increase their spend. They are going to dig into to see what the current rate is going forward and the impact on outcomes and healthcare spend," said Domenic Segalla, principal, healthcare advisory services at accounting firm Withum during a recent virtual event hosted by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS).

Brick-and-mortar investments

"There is concern from larger health care systems with virtual care and what to do with this large footprint that we have out there now," Segalla said.

"Something we’ve been hearing from CFOs is we went through outpatient expansion and now with many of these E/M level visits and the potential expansion of services that can be done virtually, what do we want to do with large footprint or large amount of real estate that we have?"

Business disruption

The expansion of virtual care dovetails with trends around consumerization and transparency in healthcare, Intermountain's Smith said.

"Everything is accelerated. Those organizations that haven’t evolved their models will be in peril. Certain provider organizations will fail. We’re going to be back to broader merger and expansion again by virtue of those not able to make that shift from fee for service to fee for value," he said.