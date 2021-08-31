Uber Health to expand nonemergency medical transportation to Texas Medicaid recipients

Texas’ nearly 4.4 million Medicaid enrollees will now have access to nonemergency medical transportation options through Uber Health, the company announced.

The ride-sharing platform’s health branch is a Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act-secure service that partners with healthcare organizations to provide patients rides to and from medical appointments.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is working to integrate transportation network companies like Uber Health following 2019 legislation passed to update the state’s Medicaid program to allow NEMT ride-sharing solutions to Medicaid recipients across the state.

With almost 6 million Americans delaying medical care each year due to transportation issues, Uber Health aims to lower that statistic.

“By targeting one of the biggest barriers to care—transportation—that exists for these communities, states like Texas can not only enable better access to care, but also support its population health, while reducing costs and improving patient outcomes,” the news release said.

Texas’ move to facilitate Medicaid NEMT solutions follows similar moves in states such as Arizona, Indiana and Florida. The U.S. saw an increase of nearly 10 million enrolled in the public health coverage program amid the pandemic.