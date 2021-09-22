Trilliant Health rolls out predictive analytics tool to forecast healthcare demand down to local level

Health systems have been under tremendous revenue strain since the COVID-19 pandemic with disruptions to preventive and elective procedures. As the pandemic continues to disrupt the healthcare economy, providers are often flying blind about changing market dynamics, which creates challenges when making investments for future growth.

Healthcare analytics company Trilliant Health developed a new predictive analytics tool that enables strategy teams to see a 10-year view of the healthcare market with specific insights all the way down to the local market level.

Trilliant works with 50 of the top U.S. health systems. The company synthesizes a variety of first-party and third-party data sets to power its data analytics tools.

The demand forecast analytics platform is designed to help providers allocate resources and understand how to create growth strategies, according to company executives.

Developed over the last three years, the company's demand forecast provides a 10-year view of the healthcare market based on a variety of claims, demographic and psychographic data. The application provides health system strategy teams with a deep understanding of the relationship between consumer demand in a local market and the supply of healthcare providers available to serve that demand.



“Health systems operate in a negative-sum game, and winning that game requires a sophisticated solution that can be translated to strategic planning – free of friction,” said Jason Nardella, senior vice president of predictive analytics at Trilliant Health.

“Health systems must be able to trust that the solution is built around the uniqueness of their market, not modeled from a national view. An effective solution must not restrict discovery to predefined views, but should instead allow its user to construct scenarios, based on the local market realities. Most importantly, a solution should fit into the user’s process, not the other way around."



Trilliant designed the predictive analytics platform to enable providers to drill into specific service lines and procedures related to their strategic planning initiatives, giving them the ability to understand which consumers are driving growth across gender, age, location, and care behavior (incidence rate). These insights allow strategy teams to better understand, target and quantify the forecasted impact on their system, Nardella said.



The analytics also offers up a range of scenarios using confidence intervals so providers can measure different outcomes and incorporate their comfort level or risk aversion to a particular strategic initiative, according to the company. The application also comes with a "build your own" capability, enabling customized forecast visualizations and data outputs in real-time.



