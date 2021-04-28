Teladoc Q1 revenue more than doubles to $454M as telehealth visits continue to climb

Teladoc's first-quarter revenue reached $454 million, jumping 151% from $181 million a year ago.

Despite a historically weak flu season, the telehealth giant delivered 3.2 million virtual visits in the first quarter of 2021, up 56% compared to the first quarter in 2020.

During a first-quarter earnings call Wednesday, Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer of Teladoc Health, said the company was making considerable progress on the integration of digital chronic condition management company Livongo. Teladoc acquired Livongo in a massive $18.5 billion deal in October.

Earlier this month, the company launched the first wave of members to access and register for Livoingo programs within the Teladoc pap, making "the first step to creating a seamless member experience to engage with members more effectively across programs," Gorevic said.

The company also launched medical group referrals into chronic care management programs and a major new contract with a regional Blue Cross Blue Shield plan on the East Coast.

“After a transformational year, Teladoc Health continues to show strong momentum by delivering record results across the business,” Gorevic said. “Consumers are embracing our whole-person virtual care offerings, engaging with multiple products and coming to us for more of their health needs. As our integration accelerates, we are leading the way in whole-person care, unlocking the full spectrum of healthcare in one unified and personalized consumer experience.”

RELATED: How Teladoc's blockbuster deal could impact the entire virtual care landscape,

The number of consumers enrolled in more than one chronic care program tripled year-over-year which indicates they are choosingTeladoc Health to meet a broader whole-person need set, according to company executives.

The company's quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates of $452 million.

The company raised its second-quarter and full-year guidance based on its continued strong growth. Teladoc Chief Financial Officer Mala Murthy said the company expects full-year 2021 revenue to reach nearly $2 billion with total visits to be between 12.5 million and 13.5 million.

Total U.S. paid membership is expected to rise to 52 million to 54 million members.

Earnings per share in the quarter came to a loss of $1.31, which missed the Wall Street estimate of a loss per share of 57 cents.

Out of its $454 million quarterly revenue, revenue from subscription access fees came to $388 million, up 183% from the prior year's quarter, while total visit-fee revenue increased 24% to $54 million.

RELATED: Teladoc's virtual visits reach 3M during Q4 as revenue grows to $383M

The company grew its sizable net losses due to stock-based compensation expense of $86 million, up $68 million from the first quarter 2020, substantially reflecting higher expense associated with Livongo stock awards that continue to vest after the merger, Murthy said.

Net loss also includes amortization of acquired intangibles of $45 million and a non-cash income tax charge of $87 million related to transaction costs form the Livongo and InTouch Health deals.

Teladoc reported a loss of $200 million in the first quarter, which grew from a net loss of $30 million during the same quarter a year ago.

Second-quarter 2021 total revenue is expected to be in the range of $495 million to $505 million, and total U.S. paid membership should be in the range of 52 million to 53 million members.