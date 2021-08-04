Current Health ramps up home-based care services with Workpath, ScriptDrop partnerships

Remote monitoring startup Current Health is rolling out a network of in-home service partners starting with in-home blood draws and medication delivery.

At-home healthcare was a growing trend before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the current health crisis has only accelerated the shift to delivering more care outside of the hospital.

Current Health, an enterprise remote care management platform, has seen tremendous growth during the pandemic. The company reported 3,000% year-over-year revenue growth and 400% growth in new customers, including Mount Sinai, Geisinger Health and the UK's National Health System.

The company, which launched in Scotland in 2015 and now has offices in Boston, recently pulled in $43 million in series B financing from top healthcare and pharmaceutical venture capital investors.

In the next 5 years, the majority of healthcare services will be delivered in a patient’s home, with the hospital reserved for intensive care, trauma and surgery,” said Chris McCann, CEO and co-founder of Current Health.

To make this shift, healthcare providers must move away from point solutions and develop system-wide strategies to deliver care at home, he said.

To this end, Current Health has launched a curated network of in-home service partners that will integrate with its remote monitoring platform. As part of the launch, Current Health will offer platform integrations with Workpath for in-home blood draws and also with ScriptDrop to enable medication delivery.

"By developing a robust network of in-home service partners, we hope to support our customers by filling any gaps in their workforce so they can focus on delivering high-quality care at home," he said.

“By developing a robust network of in-home service partners, we hope to support our customers by filling any gaps in their workforce so they can focus on delivering high-quality care at home," he said.

As healthcare organizations look to expand their footprint in the home, Current Health’s partner community will help fill any gaps in resources and enable more consumer-centric experiences, company executives said. The partnerships will leverage existing workflows, integrate with electronic medical record (EMR) and other data systems to accelerate time to market for in-home care models and clinical trials.

Workpath and ScriptDrop are the first of many partnerships that Current Health plans to develop at a local, national and global level, ranging from transportation services to in-home infusion therapy. The company will provide an open application programming interface (API) to allow partners to easily make services available within the Current Health platform.

Software company Workpath enables healthcare companies to offer on-demand, in-home care and diagnostic services with a simple application programming interface (API). The technology can send providers to patients' homes to draw blood instead of sending patients to the doctor's office or lab. Workpath, founded in 2015, developed technology that enables healthcare companies to dispatch phlebotomists and other providers to perform services ranging from blood draws to vaccinations from a patient's home.

The startup was recently acquired by virtual care company Ro.

Leveraging clinical data pulled from the Current Health’s clinical dashboard, physicians can determine what blood tests are needed, and then use the Workpath integration to schedule and dispatch a certified phlebotomist or nurse to the patients’ home to get the required sample, ship it to a lab for processing, and seamlessly receive the results, company executives said.

Workpath can reach 95% of patients across the U.S. through its nationwide network of professionals and supports the in-home services of health systems, clinical trials operators, labs and digital health companies.

“The vast majority of healthcare decisions rely on lab results. Workpath empowers providers to reliably schedule and dispatch a nurse or phlebotomist to conduct specimen collections and blood draws with a convenient, end-to-end experience that meets their patients where they already are—at home,” said Eddie Peloke, CEO of Workpath in a statement. “In ten years, more healthcare services will be delivered in the home than in every hospital, doctor’s office, or pharmacy combined. Current Health is part of accelerating the promise of home-based care and we are proud to partner with them on this initiative.”

ScriptDrop offers medication delivery in all 50 states across the U.S. By accessing same-day and on-demand delivery through the Current Health platform, organizations can simplify medication access, improve therapy adherence, and reduce readmissions, according to the companies.

“Imagine a world where doctors can monitor your vital sign information, develop a diagnosis and treatment plan, and then manage medication delivery right to your door—all without you ever having to step foot in a doctor’s office or hospital,” said Amanda Epp, CEO of ScriptDrop in a statement. “With approximately 110 million prescriptions abandoned each year in the U.S., we know that improving access to medication can improve patient outcomes.”