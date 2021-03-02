Quest Diagnostics, 98point6 team up to incorporate patient labs into telehealth

Quest Diagnostics and 98point6 have teamed up to make it easier for patients to connect with a doctor virtually about lab results.

Through the partnership, on-demand digital primary care service 98point6 will provide text-based virtual primary care to patients following employer-sponsored biometric and laboratory health screenings from Quest Diagnostics.

The collaboration enables individuals to quickly, easily and privately access a board-certified physician to provide medical counsel after receiving a report of their biometric and laboratory results, the companies said.

AHIP WEBINAR Fuel Top Line Growth and Increase Membership In this webinar, payers can learn how to accelerate the sales pipeline and grow membership across all health insurance market segments using comprehensive sales technologies. REGISTER NOW

By offering a text-based virtual care solution, employers can empower employees to take charge of their health by eliminating barriers to traditional in-person care including cost, lack of access and time constraints, according to the companies. This could lead to increased engagement in healthcare and earlier intervention to prevent and treat chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer while reducing of costs of care.



"Now more than ever, employees seek medical care that is convenient, individualized and meets them where they are. Many are too busy or face barriers to engage in an in-person doctor’s appointment while others may not feel comfortable with a phone or video telehealth visit,” said Jay Wohlgemuth, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer and head of Quest's employer population health services.

RELATED: Goldman Sachs-backed 98point6 banks $118M to expand virtual primary care

“98point6 has created a digital primary care solution that is high quality, private and easy to use. Combined with laboratory insights from Quest Diagnostics, their text-based consumer-centric model can help more individuals receive medical counsel and support for a range of preventable chronic diseases, for potentially better outcomes and lower costs.”



A global FICO survey found that 80% of people would like to use their smartphone to interact with healthcare providers, while two-thirds of smartphone users want to receive medical advice through digital channels instead of visiting a doctor.

By partnering with Quest, 98point6 physicians will also be able to provide confidential medical counsel on a range of health issues that may be revealed in a participant’s laboratory and biometric test results. Additionally, participants will be directed to relevant employer-specific resources, such as employee assistance programs, during their visit with a 98point6 physician.



“Providing employees with convenient, cost-effective access to discuss their labs and overall health with 98point6 can increase engagement in their personal health and wellness,” said Brad Younggren, M.D., chief medical officer of 98point6. “This collaboration is an exciting next step for the future of virtual care, and we look forward to working alongside Quest Diagnostics to provide exceptional care for individuals across the country.”