Providence rolls Bluetree, Lumedic into new technology and services company

Providence has formed a new subsidiary that combines its existing investments around revenue cycle management, software and healthcare consulting services.

The new company, Tegria, is designed to provide next-generation technologies and services to the healthcare sector, the health system said in a press release.

Tegria combines nine of Providence's existing investments and acquisitions. Tegria will operate as a separately incorporated, for-profit company. Former Microsoft executive Anders Brown will head the new company as managing director.

REFERRAL COST CALCULATOR How much are non data-driven referrals costing you? 46% of provider organizations lose 10% of revenue from referrals going out-of-network and to high-cost providers and facilities. Get a free PDF with your results and learn how to fix your broken referrals. CALCULATE IN JUST 2 MINUTES

Seattle-based Tegria will consist of more than 2,500 employees who already serve more than 350 organizations across North America. The new company will initially focus on healthcare consulting and technology services, revenue cycle management solutions, and software technology and platforms.

RELATED: Providence St. Joseph Health acquires Epic IT solutions consultant Bluetree

"By making these services and solutions available to other health care organizations, we can support their strategies for improving the health of their local communities. Together, we can accelerate transformation across scale, driving quality, affordability and a better experience for health care organizations, providers and patients,” said Rod Hochman, M.D., Providence president and CEO, in a statement.

As an example, Providence has been provisioning IT services to rural hospitals and clinics for years through Community Technologies, a healthcare technology company that connects local providers and patients through Epic technology products and services.

As a Tegria company, it will be possible for Community Technologies to share its expertise more broadly, Hochman said.

Providence has made a number of acquisitions in the past few years to beef up its technology and services capabilities.

In February 2019, Providence acquired Seattle-based Lumedic, a revenue cycle management company based on blockchain technology, with the aim of streamlining data sharing and improving claims processing. Last year, the health system also snapped up Bluetree, an Epic consulting and strategy company that helps healthcare providers maximize their return on their electronic health record investment.

The new company will combine Bluetree along with Meditech consulting firm Engage IT, Navin, Haffty & Associates and Community Technologies.

RELATED: HIMSS19: Providence St. Joseph Health acquires revenue cycle management blockchain startup

On the revenue cycle management solutions side, Tegria will combine MediRevv, Acclara Solutions and Medical Specialties Managers, an ambulatory revenue cycle solutions company combining next-generation technology and personalized service to support health systems and physician practices.

The new company's software platform will include QuiviQ, a data analytics startup that employs machine learning models to optimize hospital operations, and blockchain company Lumedic.

“Health care leaders are looking for solutions to transform the delivery of care,” Brown said. "Tegria’s mission is to support them with offerings that can meet the breadth and depth of the challenges ahead. Our companies are working together to bring their decades of experience in the industry, their deep expertise in the most relevant technologies and their commitment to service to help our customers achieve their goals.”