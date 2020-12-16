Oak Street Health opens more clinics with Walmart Health in Texas

Oak Street Health has opened three more of its clinics at three Walmart supercenters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, it was announced Tuesday.

The opening comes a month after the opening of an Oak Street Health opened another center in a Walmart location in Mesquite, Texas. Oak Street now has eight centers in Texas.

Chicago-based Oak Street Health is a tech-enabled, value-based care primary care start-up that specifically targets Medicare-eligible patients, particularly those in underserved communities. Founded in 2012, they went public with a $328 million IPO in August. The company has yet to be profitable and reported that its losses deepened during the quarter to $59 million, compared to a loss of $33 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Oak Street Health currently operates more than 70 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, New York and Mississippi.

“This year, more than ever, it’s crucial for people to have access to affordable, quality healthcare. We are proud to work with Walmart to extend the reach of our innovative primary care model in Dallas-Fort Worth, and are dedicated to improving health outcomes of the patients in the communities that we now serve,” said Mike Pykosz, CEO of Oak Street Health in a statement.

The new Oak Street Health Community Clinics offer comprehensive and preventive primary care and urgent care services including extended hours for walk-ins, same-day appointments and scheduled appointments, officials said.

Chief Financial Officer Tim Cook said during an earnings call in November that the Walmart clinics represent a small part of the company's business.

While patients of all ages are welcome at the Walmart clinics, Oak Street's focus remains on adults on Medicare, officials said.