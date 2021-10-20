Navina scores $15M in series A funding for AI-powered primary care platform

Navina, a startup developing an AI-driven platform for primary care, secured $15 million in its series A funding round, the company announced this week.



Navina uses machine learning to integrate patient data from multiple sources to create concise clinical summaries called “patient portraits,” allowing physicians to review complicated cases faster and reduce missed diagnoses.



Physician burnout, especially common in primary care, can be exacerbated by technologies that force physicians to spend more time reviewing documents and decrease the amount of time the physician spends with the patient, co-founder Ronen Lavi wrote in a July blog post.



By pulling data from electronic health record systems and reorganizing it for physicians to easily consume, the physician saves time and energy, he wrote.



RELATED: Global investment in telehealth, artificial intelligence hits a new high in Q1 2021



"We started Navina to help physicians make the most of all the digital data that is overwhelming them,” said Lavi in a statement about the funding round. “Navina delivers deep patient understanding in a quick view and will become core to every physician-patient interaction. As new sources of patient data emerge, telehealth grows in its acceptance and COVID continues to pressure physicians, Navina will become indispensable to relieving their stress and supporting more responsive patient care. We are honored that Vertex, Schusterman Family Investments, and Grove—who has been with us since the beginning—are committed to our vision of a new era of AI-powered care.”



To date, Navina has raised $22 million in the startup's first year since its commercial launch.



Navina plans to use the new capital from the recent funding round to expand its market reach and ramp up its investments in AI technology, the startup said in the statement.

RELATED: A startling 79% of primary care physicians are burned out, new report finds



The funding round was led by Vertex Ventures Israel. Schusterman Family Investments and Grove Ventures also participated in the round.



Lavi and co-founder Shay Perera started the company in 2020 after years spent developing AI for the Israel Defense Forces, for which they won a National Security Award in 2018.



Navina also joined the American Academy of Family Physicians’ Innovation Lab in September 2020. The collaboration allows family physicians across the country to trial Navina’s platform as part of the group’s effort to find new technologies to reduce the administrative burden on physicians.