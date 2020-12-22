Lyft, Anthem, JPMorgan team to provide transportation to COVID-19 vaccinations

Lyft has launched a nationwide campaign that aims to ensure people can access COVID-19 vaccines.

The initiative, launched in partnership with JPMorgan Chase, Anthem and United Way, has set a goal of providing 60 million rides to and from vaccination sites for low-income people, the uninsured and people living in underserved communities as vaccines become available.

“Making sure people can get to vaccination sites when they need to is mission-critical to beating this virus,” Lyft co-founder and president John Zimmer said in a statement. “This is an opportunity to use our collective strength to mobilize on a massive scale and serve our communities. We cannot let the lack of transportation be a factor in determining whether people have access to healthcare.”

Other companies that have signed on to partner on the program include Epic, Centene Corporation and One Medical.

The corporate partners will fund the rides directly, and will also harness their member and customer networks to both gather donations to the program and connect people who need rides to the community organizations that can provide them with credits.

The initiative is a part of Lyft's broader LyftUp initiative, which aims to connect people in need with reliable transportation options.

“At Anthem, we understand our important role to support community health and ensure access to care. With the highly anticipated vaccine now rolling out across the country, we are pleased to be joining Lyft and other leading partners to ensure our nation’s most vulnerable consumers will have the opportunity to receive the vaccine,” said Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO of Anthem, in a statement.