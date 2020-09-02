Health tech funding snapshot—Withings nabs $60M to expand into healthcare; Ro raises $200M

Withings, a French company widely known for its connected consumer health devices, has been pushing further into the healthcare industry.

With its recent $60 million series B funding round, the company plans to invest in globally scaling its dedicated healthcare business-to-business division Withings Med Pro.

The round was co-led by Gilde Healthcare, Idinvest Partners and Bpifrance. BNP Paribas Développement, ODDO BHF Private Equity and Adelie Capital also participated.

In the connected consumer health space, Withings' watches and wearables are directly competing with the likes of Apple and Fitbit.

Over the past decade, Withings has added medical grade capabilities to everyday household items such as watches, scales and mattresses.

The company is now going to be extending these capabilities within the hospital and medical professional sector to help deliver more personalized, continual and preventive medicine, Withings said.

