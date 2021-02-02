Health tech funding snapshot—Paige nets $100M; TimelyMD banks $60M to expand teletherapy for college students

Technology companies that help employers manage healthcare costs are seeing significant tailwinds due to the financial pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carrum Health, a digital marketplace that links employer-sponsored insurance plans with surgical centers of excellence, is seeing rapid growth and nabbed a $40 million series A funding round.

The round was led by Tiger Global Management with participation from GreatPoint Ventures and Cross Creek and return investors Wildcat Venture Partners and SpringRock Ventures. Carrum Health will use this funding to expand its offerings to more employers, provide access to additional healthcare services and enhance technology to support its clients and providers, the company said.

Carrum Health developed a service that enables employers to purchase healthcare services directly from top providers for a bundled price. This approach helps employers curb rising healthcare spending at a time when surgery-related costs account for as much as 50% of expenses, with 25% of surgeries not being medically necessary, according to data from Carrum Health, the company said.

"Working with Carrum, self-insured companies can offer their employees the best care from top surgeons while effectively managing their spend. Carrum is going after a $100 billion market opportunity, and we're very excited to partner with Sach and his team," said Scott Shleifer, partner at Tiger Global Management, in a statement.

The company uses analytics to integrate data from numerous sources, including claims information, to monitor cost and quality. Using machine learning, Carrum Health identifies the people most at risk for surgery and utilizes post-discharge data collection to monitor recovery and prevent complications that contribute to readmissions.

Employees have access to a mobile application that gives them access to virtual care before, during and after surgeries.

Here's a snapshot of other health IT funding deals of $20 million or more in January: