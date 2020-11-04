Health tech funding snapshot—Honor scores $140M for in-home care; Lark Health lands $70M, expands Anthem partnership

Lark Health, an integrated chronic care management platform, scored $55 million in a series C funding round led by King River Capital last month.

The company, which uses artificial intelligence to help patients make the necessary behaviorial changes needed to manage their conditions actually stick, also secured a $15 million venture debt credit facility with Trinity Capital and Bridge Bank. The round includes new investors Franklin Templeton, SteelSky Ventures and Olive Tree Capital as well as existing Lark investors Lightspeed Ventures, Asset Management Ventures, Jonathan Fielding, M.D., of UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and Weili Dai, co-founder of Marvell.

The startup has raised a total of more than $100 million in equity and debt funding to date.

Lark Health officials said they plan to use the funds to partner with more payers and telehealth companies to create virtual care programs tailored to people who want to prevent or manage chronic conditions. Lark’s platform provides care for conditions like diabetes, hypertension, anxiety and stress and its outcomes are on par with in-person programs, they said.

Lark also is expanding its relationship with major insurer Anthem by powering the health plan’s Sydney mobile app as well as becoming the preferred provider for the diabetes prevention program for Anthem-affiliated health plans.

"Our mission has always been to provide personalized and immediate care driven by AI to people with and at-risk of chronic conditions, and this new funding and expanded relationship with Anthem are tremendous votes of confidence in Lark's approach to virtual care," said Julia Hu, CEO of Lark Health. "It is more important than ever before that millions of people at-risk of or managing chronic conditions have access to compassionate care at home, and we are excited to work with innovative commercial payers, telehealth providers, and others to build the future for virtual care."

Here’s a snapshot of other health IT funding deals of $25 million or more in October: