Health tech funding snapshot—Bright Health lands $500M to expand into employer-based insurance; PicnicHealth scores $25M

PicnicHealth was founded to help patients with chronic or complex illnesses gain control of their medical records and more effectively navigate their healthcare.

The startup expanded with the launch of the PicnicHealth Research Platform, which allows patients to give consent to share their de-identified data with researchers

In early September, PicnicHealth landed a $25 million Series B led by Felicis Ventures.

That funding is on top of a previously-unannounced $10 million Series A led by Amplify Partners in 2018. Amplify also participated in the Series B.

PicnicHealth will use the new funding to move into new disease areas, expanding access to the platform to more patients while building new research data sets. The company will also focus on building engineering, machine learning, and clinical informatics capacity to scale its regulatory-grade data pipeline.

The investment comes on the heels of PicnicHealth’s recently-announced partnership with Roche and Genentech. Several of the world’s largest biopharma companies already rely on PicnicHealth for data that powers their medical research.

To date, PicnicHealth has helped tens of thousands of patients by porting their records from any doctor or electronic medical record in the United States into a single, secure online account.

PicnicHealth works directly with patients to give them the only tool anywhere that truly provides all of their medical records from any doctor or healthcare system in the US—in an easy-to-use, secure online dashboard.

