Geisinger taps Siemens as strategic partner to provide diagnostic imaging, AI applications

Geisinger Health System has inked a 10-year technology agreement with Siemens Healthineers to access diagnostic imaging equipment and artificial intelligence applications.

The Danville, Pennsylvania-based health system said the partnership will advance and support elements of its strategic priorities related to continually improving care for their patients, communities and the region.

The medical technology company will provide Geisinger access to its latest digital health innovations, diagnostic imaging equipment and on-site staff to support improvements. Education and workflow resources will also be available, which will provide Geisinger staff with the ability to efficiently make decisions and continually optimize workflows, the companies said.

Whitepaper Elevate Your Consumer Access Experience With These 6 Metrics Improving your consumer experience starts with gaining visibility into your current performance and prioritizing the right metrics. Download this white paper to learn which metrics to track and how to use them to expand access to care moving forward. Download Now

Siemens provides AI-based radiology software that analyzes chest CT scans, brain MRIs and other images as well as AI-based clinical decision support tools and services to help advance digitization.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

RELATED: Providence St. Joseph Health, Microsoft form strategic alliance to leverage cloud, AI technology

"By expanding our relationship with Geisinger, this becomes one of the largest value partnership relationships in North America and will allow us to work together to improve the patient experience for residents of Pennsylvania and the region,” said David Pacitti, president and head of the Americas for Siemens Healthineers, in a statement.

"Making better health easier by bringing world-class care close to home is central to everything we do at Geisinger,” said Matthew Walsh, chief operating officer at Geisinger. “This partnership will allow us to continue to equip our facilities with the most advanced diagnostic imaging technology in the market to care for our patients.”

Michael Haynes, associate vice president of operations, Geisinger Radiology, said the collaboration with Siemens will enable the health system to identify and respond to health concerns more quickly.

RELATED: Mayo Clinic taps Google Cloud as strategic partner to accelerate innovation in AI, analytics and digital tools

Geisinger operates 13 hospitals across Pennsylvania and New Jersey as well as a 600,000-member health plan, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

Partnerships between health systems and tech companies are becoming fairly common as the healthcare industry pushes forward to use data analytics, AI and machine learning to improve clinical diagnosis and better predict disease.

Mayo Clinic announced a high-profile, 10-year strategic partnership with Google in September to use advanced cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning and AI to advance the diagnosis and treatment of disease.

Providence St. Joseph Health inked a multiyear strategic alliance with Microsoft to modernize its health IT infrastructure and leverage cloud and AI technologies.