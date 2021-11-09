Doximity's Q2 revenue soars 76% as company pegs valuation at nearly $14B

Doximity, a health tech company that claims to have more than 80% of doctors on its network, brought in $79 million in revenue in the second quarter, a 76% jump from the same period a year ago.

The company's second-quarter 2020 revenue came to $45 million.

Doximity also brought in $36.1 million in net income in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended Sept. 30, versus $10 million during the same quarter a year ago, representing a 45% margin, the company reported in its second-quarter earnings results.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter came to $42 million, versus $11 million, representing a 52% margin.

"We're pleased to report another strong financial quarter as the shift to digital among our clients continues," Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO at Doximity, said in a statement. "We're particularly proud that our existing clients generated a record 173% net revenue retention rate, for the trailing 12 months, and that our telehealth platform grew to a record of over 330,000 active providers."

The company, which was founded in 2010, has been steadily growing and pegs its current market value at nearly $14 billion.

Doximity operates like a LinkedIn for doctors and provides a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, including telehealth and scheduling tools. The company counts more than 80% of U.S. physicians as members of its platform.

Last year, during the pandemic, the company added telehealth capabilities, called Doximity Dialer Video, to its platform as a telehealth app that enables doctors to video call their patients on any smartphone. The telehealth solution doesn't require patients or doctors to download any extra apps or sign up for the software, the company said.

The company went public in June and had a blockbuster debut on the stock market. The company sold 23.3 million shares for $26, above its initial share price between $20 and $23 per share, and raised nearly $606 million in its initial public offering. Shares opened more than 58% above their offer price on the first day of trading.

Doximity's stock is up 44% and closed at $76.51 on Tuesday.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share during the second quarter. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share, versus 2 cents a year ago.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The medical social networking site's quarterly revenue also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.6 million.

The company's adjusted EBITDA during the quarter came to $33 million versus $13 million, an increase of 160% year over year, representing adjusted EBITDA margins of 41%, versus 28%.

Doximity reported operating cash flow of $19 million versus $13 million and free cash flow of $18 million versus $11 million during the same period a year ago.

For the third quarter, the company is projecting revenue between $86 million and $87 million.

Doximity raised its annual guidance by 10% to a midpoint of $327.1 million for fiscal 2022, representing 58% growth year on year. The company is projecting adjusted EBITDA for the full year between $128 million and $130 million.