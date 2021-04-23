DarioHealth, MediOrbis partner on virtual care initiative for Medicare patients with diabetes

Digital therapeutics company DarioHealth is teaming up with MediOrbis to launch a new virtual care initiative for diabetes patients.

Eligible Medicare members who have diabetes can receive virtual care to help manage their conditions, including telehealth delivered by MediOrbis and remote patient monitoring through DarioHealth's artificial-intelligence-powered digital chronic care platform under their existing Medicare benefit, the companies announced.

MediOrbis is a telehealth provider specializing in chronic conditions. The company combines AI-powered software with an independent partner network of specialty physicians to offer telemedicine across a range of medical fields to meet the needs of providers, payers, healthcare systems and consumers.

As part of the launch, the new virtual care program will be made available to Dario's approximately 75,000 members with diabetes, of which 30% are over 65. This will enable current Dario members to access high-quality, convenient care at a potentially lower out-of-pocket cost, according to the company.

The virtual care program will be marketed to qualified Medicare members who aren't currently using Dario's offering. This represents a significant expansion opportunity for Dario's remote patient monitoring business, as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has estimated that 1 in 5 of its 62 million Medicare beneficiaries has diabetes.

Founded in 2011, DarioHealth offers a digital therapeutics platform for the management of diabetes and hypertension that delivers evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, software and coaching. The company expanded its digital chronic disease management business with the acquisition of Upright Technologies, one of the largest digital musculoskeletal health companies.

"Offering our existing users this program provides users with enhanced services and support at a lower cost. Increasing our offerings to existing customers across all of our market segments is part of our strategy to improve value to our users while increasing revenue per member and lowering our average member acquisition cost," said Rick Anderson, president and general manager North America, in a statement.

"We are excited to partner with MediOrbis and support the expansion beyond Dario's existing user base to the broader Medicare population, which we believe has the potential to be a multi-million dollar remote patient monitoring opportunity for Dario," he said.

MediOrbis has a longstanding focus on providing specialty clinical telehealth services in chronic disease management, according to Jonathan Wiesen, M.D., co-founder, and chief medical officer of MediOrbis. The partnership with DarioHealth extends the company's reach to deliver innovative clinical programs that improve patient outcomes and lower costs, he said.

Wiesen said the initiative represents one of the first programs that couples remote patient monitoring with 24/7 physician availability to provide early intervention when patients require physician management.