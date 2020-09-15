CVS signs on with Apple's new Fitness+ service

Apple has unveiled a new fitness app designed for its smartwatches, and CVS Health has signed on to offer it to select commercial Aetna and Caremark members.

Apple's Fitness+ will launch later this year, the technology giant said Tuesday, and visualizes inputs from a user's Apple Watch on their iPad, iPhone or Apple TV to allow for a more customized workout.

It will also provide access to studio workout videos at a variety of skill levels, including "Absolute Beginner," which will coach them in ways to get moving in preparation for more advanced workouts, Apple said.

The service will be available at a monthly or annual subscription fee. CVS is currently developing plans for a yearlong subscription for its commercial and pharmacy benefit management members, the company said.

RELATED: Aetna teams with Olympic athletes on Attain Games fitness challenge

CVS also plans to offer a free two-month subscription to its Pharmacy ExtraCare members and to all of its employees.

"Keeping people engaged and motivated on their path to better health is at the core of our business, which is why we are extending our collaboration with Apple to offer special access to Fitness+ through all the ways we connect with customers," said Jonathan Mayhew, executive vice president and chief transformation officer for CVS Health, in a statement.

"Innovative fitness offerings like Fitness+ are even more critical as people strive to maintain their health during these challenging times," Mayhew said.

CVS will reach out to eligible members and employees in the near future on how to sign on to their subscriptions.

Aetna and Apple have had a longstanding relationship around harnessing Apple Watches for wellness and fitness, dating back to a joint 2016 study that showed a significant number of employees report health benefits in using the smartwatches as part of a wellness program.

In 2019, Aetna launched Attain, an Apple Watch app designed as a collaboration to track users' health history and measure fitness goals. Aetna said in the first year members burned 6 billion calories and achieved 6.8 million daily goals through the app.