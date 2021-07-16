8 signs the connected health device market is booming

Consumers are buying more connected monitoring devices, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's a trend that's expected to ramp up through 2021.

U.S. tech industry revenue will reach a record-breaking $487 billion in 2021, a 7.5% jump year over year, according to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), driven by unprecedented consumer demand and new technology on the horizon.

“As the country reopens, tech will continue to play a central role in people’s lives, from use of smartphones to upgrading automotive tech,” said Rick Kowalski, director for industry analysis and business intelligence at CTA, in a statement. “With apparel sales on the rise, wearable technologies like smartwatches and wireless earbuds are also making gains. Technology is now an integral part of the modern wardrobe."

Here are eight signs of growth in the consumer health tech market: