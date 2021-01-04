Closely watched healthcare play by Amazon, JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway to shutter

Haven—the healthcare company formed by Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway—is apparently no more.

The healthcare company began telling employees on Monday about plans to shut down by the end of next month, CNBC reported first on Monday morning.

Haven was first announced in January 2018 as a venture that could leverage their combined resources to create health solutions to benefit their U.S. workforces and, eventually, all Americans. Their main targets: the complexity of healthcare coverage and out-of-control costs.

The announcement caused shock waves across the industry, sending stocks for insurers and other major health companies tumbling. The Boston-based company continued to gain plenty of media attention as it announced high-profile hires such as widely recognized surgeon, public health researcher and author Atul Gawande, M.D., as CEO.

However, the company had few announcements of any progress in the last several years as well as several executive departures, including Gawande in short order.

CNBC reported that many of the company's nearly 60 workers are expected to be placed at Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway or JPMorgan Chase as the firms continue their individual efforts and that informal collaboration may still occur.