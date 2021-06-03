Chutes & Ladders—Verily picks up another ex-FDA head; Baptist Health makes its interim CEO permanent

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Amy Abernethy, M.D., is the latest former government official to join Verily, the Alphabet subsidiary announced Thursday.

It was only a few months ago that she departed from her role as principal deputy commissioner of food and drugs at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). She also served as the agency’s acting chief information officer.

During that time, she headed the FDA’s tech and data modernization efforts and supported the agency’s work to gather real-world data during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was widely considered at the time to be a top pick for the still unfilled commissioner role.

Prior to the FDA, Abernethy was the chief medical and scientific officer of Flatiron Health, a technology company that uses data from its cancer-specific electronic health records to accelerate treatment research.

In the new role as president of clinical research business, Abernethy will be overseeing Verily’s existing clinical research efforts. She will also be heading up its development of a new platform to support clinical trials and real-world evidence studies, the company said.

Michael A. Mayo has been made the permanent CEO of Jacksonville, Florida-based Baptist Health after serving in an interim capacity since April.

Mayo had served as the system’s president when tapped to fill in the top executive spot and will continue to hold both roles going forward.

He has more than 32 years of health executive experience under his belt, having served as the CEO of multiple HCA Healthcare hospitals in addition to other leadership positions at Memorial Hospital Jacksonville and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

As CEO and president, he now has five hospitals, four satellite emergency centers and 55 primary care offices under his watch. He succeeds Brett McClung.

Warren E. Moore has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer of Inspira Health.

He arrives at the South Jersey-based nonprofit network with over 25 years of healthcare industry experience under his belt, having most recently served as the CEO of Children’s Specialized Hospital and the senior vice president of pediatric services for nearby RWJBarnabas Health.

He also was the chief operating officer and executive vice president of Children’s Specialized Hospital as well as the chief administrative officer of the Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

With Inspira, Moore will support the network’s growth and oversee operations across its hospitals and other settings. He will report to Amy Mansue, president and CEO of Inspira.

Susan Furth, M.D., has been selected as the chief scientific officer of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) after a national search.

She has been with the children’s hospital since 2010 and prior to the new role served as the vice chair of its Department of Pediatrics chief of the Division of Nephrology, and associate chair of academic affairs. She is an author on more than 200 peer-reviewed papers and a tenured professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine.

Prior to CHOP, Furth was the deputy director for research education, training and career development at the Institute for Clinical and Translational Research at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Furth will be working in the chief scientific role to oversee the CHOP Research Institute, which supports more than 500 investigators and thousands of pediatric research staff. She succeeds Bryan Wolf, M.D.

> Cone Health has promoted Valerie Leschber, M.D., to the system’s chief medical officer and senior vice president roles.

> Mary Rutan Hospital President and CEO Mandy Goble will be retiring Aug. 30.

> Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, part of RWJBarnabas Health, has appointed Atiya Jaha-Rashidi as its first chief equity officer and vice president of community relations.

> Sentara Healthcare will make Melinda Hancock its senior vice president and chief administrative officer July 19 and Aubrey Lee Layne Jr. its senior vice president and chief of staff July 1.

> Signify Health has named Susan Yun as chief people officer.

> Central Logic, a healthcare access and orchestration company, has added Tod Thompson as chief operating officer.

> Community Healthcare System's parent company, Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, has named Gregg Ferlin as its chief financial officer.

> Everside Health (formerly Paladina Health, Activate Healthcare and Healthstat), a direct primary care provider, has tapped Brian Cappel as vice president of Taft-Hartley plans for its union-focused Activate by Everside Health division.