Cerner, LRV Health invest $6M in digital prescribing platform Xealth

Health IT giant Cerner is teaming up with Xealth to give patients easier access to digital health tools.

Xealth, a startup spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health in 2017, enables doctors to prescribe patients apps, connected medical devices and other digital tools directly from electronic health record (EHR) systems.

As part of the deal, Cerner and investment firm LRVHealth are investing $6 million in the startup.

To date, Xealth has secured more at than $28 million in funding.

The collaboration between Xealth and Cerner aims to give patients their own digital data so they can be more engaged in their treatment plans, according to the companies.

The Xealth platform is designed to help clinicians easily integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients from one location in the EHR. Doctors can order solutions directly from the EHR to manage conditions including chronic diseases, behavioral health, maternity care and surgery preparation.

Incorporating Xealth into Cerner’s technology and patient portal will provide easier access to personal health information and give care teams the ability to monitor patient engagement with the tools, as well as analyze the effects of increased engagement on the patient’s health care and recovery, the companies said.

Xealth's platform (Xealth)

During the recent surge of COVID-19, there has been a high demand for digital tools that automate patient education, deliver virtual care, support telehealth and offer remote patient monitoring.

This collaboration will build on that need, creating greater in-roads for connecting patients and care teams outside of traditional care settings, the companies said.

Xealth's platform has more than 30 digital health solutions.

“In order for digital health to have lasting impact, it needs to show value and ease for both the care team and patient,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and Co-Founder of Xealth.

"We strongly believe that technology should nurture deeper patient-provider relationships and facilitate information sharing across systems and the care settings. It is exciting to work with Cerner to simplify meaningful digital health for its health partners," McSherry said.

Cerner and LRVHealth join Xealth investors Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Providence Ventures and UPMC as well as Threshold Ventures, McKesson, Novartis, Philips and ResMed.

Xealth is a growing player in the "digital supply chain" that makes it possible for healthcare providers to prescribe and monitor digital therapies.

Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) also are moving into this space. Express Scripts has launched a digital formulary that includes 15 solutions it’s vetted for its plan sponsors.

CVS Caremark, CVS Health's PBM, also unveiled a platform to help its payer clients manage digital health and wellness tools. CVS now has 10 solutions on that platform, including Sleepio, Hello Heart, Hinge Health, Torchlight and Whil.