Biden administration to invest $19M to expand telehealth in rural, underserved areas

The Biden administration is investing $19 million to expand telehealth in rural and underserved communities to help increase access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The investments will provide funding for telehealth incubators to pilot new telehealth services and track outcomes in rural medically underserved areas that have high chronic disease prevalence and high poverty rates. The funding also will provide training and support to primary care providers in rural, frontier, and other underserved areas.

The funding will be distributed to 36 award recipients through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), a federal official said in a press release.



“Telehealth is crucial to providing convenient and sustained care for patients,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in a statement. “This funding demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration’s strong commitment to expanding access to quality health care for everyone, including in rural and underserved communities. I will continue to support innovative solutions that will strengthen our health care system.”



“Telehealth expands access to care and is a vital tool for improving health equity by providing timely clinical assessment and treatment for our most vulnerable populations,” said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. “This funding will help drive the innovation necessary to build clinical networks, educational opportunities and trusted resources to further advance telehealth.”

HRSA is making these key investments through the following telehealth programs: