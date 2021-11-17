Amazon Care lands its biggest public customer yet in hotel chain Hilton

Amazon will sell its digital healthcare services to Hilton, the company's largest public customer yet for its Amazon Care business.

All Hilton employees on a corporate health plan will have access to Amazon Care’s services starting in 2022, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to Fierce Healthcare.

Amazon did not disclose the financial terms of the deal with Hilton.

The online retailer has inked deals to provide healthcare services to multiple other companies, Amazon’s vice president Babak Parviz said in June, but only two have been publicly disclosed.

The company’s other public client is Precor, a Washington-based fitness equipment company that was acquired by Peloton. But Precor only has 800 employees, and only 385 of its employees were initially offered Amazon Care’s services in May.

In 2020, Hilton had approximately 141,000 employees globally, with the majority of its locations in the U.S.

Amazon piloted its healthcare business in 2019 to provide virtual urgent care services to its employees.

Until this year, those services were only available to the company’s employees and their families in the Seattle region.

In March, Amazon Care announced it would begin serving other Washington-based businesses. The company also added in-person care and prescription delivery to its virtual services.

Since then, the company has expanded its hybrid plan across the country to additional locations including Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, with plans announced to include cities like Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Amazon Care will offer free text chats to Hilton employees, and virtual or home visits with providers will be available for a small fee, Amazon Care Director Kristen Helton told Reuters.

Helton also said artificial intelligence will play a larger role in the company’s healthcare offerings in the future.

"We will have clinicians in the loop for a period of time until we can actually trust that AI and those technology solutions are taking care of the patient in the way that is best," she said.

Competition in the digital healthcare space has been heating up in recent years as tech and retail giants go up against major telehealth players like Teladoc.

Most recently, Walmart hired Ochsner executive David Carmouche, M.D., to lead its healthcare division, which includes in-person clinics and telehealth offerings.