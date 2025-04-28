Tech-Driven Care Navigation Is Transforming Outcomes for Complex Patients







In a recent episode of Podnosis: The Pulse of the Healthcare Industry, Jeff Smith, CEO of Bamboo Health, sat down with host Heath Clendenning to tackle one of the biggest challenges facing healthcare today: how to effectively serve high-need, high-cost patients—particularly those with behavioral health conditions.



Smith explains that around 20% of patients drive nearly 60% of healthcare costs, and many of these individuals face compounding behavioral and physical health issues. To address this, he advocates for integrated, proactive care models that leverage real-time data, care navigation and AI-driven insights to reduce hospitalizations and improve quality of life.



Through compelling examples and forward-thinking strategies, Smith paints a vision of a healthcare ecosystem built on coordination, shared information and continuous, personalized support.



Listen to the full interview on Podnosis.

