Digital Health

Tech-Driven Care Navigation Is Transforming Outcomes for Complex Patients

Sponsored By Bamboo Health Apr 28, 2025 8:00am
Podnosis Digital Health


 


In a recent episode of Podnosis: The Pulse of the Healthcare Industry, Jeff Smith, CEO of Bamboo Health, sat down with host Heath Clendenning to tackle one of the biggest challenges facing healthcare today: how to effectively serve high-need, high-cost patients—particularly those with behavioral health conditions.

Smith explains that around 20% of patients drive nearly 60% of healthcare costs, and many of these individuals face compounding behavioral and physical health issues. To address this, he advocates for integrated, proactive care models that leverage real-time data, care navigation and AI-driven insights to reduce hospitalizations and improve quality of life.

Through compelling examples and forward-thinking strategies, Smith paints a vision of a healthcare ecosystem built on coordination, shared information and continuous, personalized support.

Listen to the full interview on Podnosis.
 

The editorial staff had no role in this post's creation.
Podnosis Digital Health